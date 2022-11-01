University of Otago Reports Findings in Health Services (Flourishing together: research protocol for developing methods to better include disabled people’s knowledge in health policy development): Health and Medicine – Health Services

Read full article on original website
Bahir Dar University Researchers Detail Findings in Health Insurance (Perceived quality of care among households ever enrolled in a community-based health insurance scheme in two districts of northeast Ethiopia: a community-based, …): Health Insurance
Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news originating from Bahir Dar University by NewsRx editors, the research stated, "To examine how clients perceived the quality of healthcare they received and identify associated factors both at the individual and facility levels. A community-based, cross-sectional study."
DHS launches free telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment
Chronotype, The (Rice Lake, WI) The state Department of Health Services announces a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment. COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to quickly access a clinician for a prescription. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.
Researcher at University of Houston College of Pharmacy Targets Pharmacy Practice (Patterns of Lipid Lowering Therapy Use Among Older Adults in a Managed Care Advantage Plan in the United States): Drugs and Therapies – Pharmacy Practice
Current study results on pharmacy practice have been published. According to news originating from University of Houston College of Pharmacy, by NewsRx editors, the research stated, "The prevalence of cardiovascular events is increasing. There are many new lipids lowering therapies available in recent years."
Training will give tips on finding behavioral health services
Vance County residents can learn about behavioral health services that are available through training and information in a session on Nov. 8 at Baskerville Funeral Home, 104 S. Garnett St. in Henderson.
MedicalXpress
Tailored online personal health record cancer tool increases survivor adherence to national guidelines
Use of the Personal Health Record for Colorectal Cancer Survivors, a new online tool specifically tailored to meet the needs of and make support available for the more than 1.5 million individuals in the U.S. with a history of colorectal cancer, produced a significant increase in adherence by survivors to national guidelines recommending critical follow-up, especially colonoscopy surveillance and blood work.
medtechdive.com
Baxter warns hospitals to stop using connected incontinence pads over interference risk
Baxter issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction after learning its WatchCare incontinence management system can interfere with other medical devices. The device radiates radio frequency (RF) that may affect nearby devices, causing insulin overdoses, incorrect fetal heart tone readings and other errors. Baxter, which acquired WatchCare in its takeover of...
The case for redefining "never events" for hospitals
When is it acceptable for a hospital to send debt collectors after low-income patients? The answer should be "never," argues a new article published in JAMA Health Forum. Why it matters: Health systems around the country — particularly nonprofits — have come under fire in recent years for aggressively pursuing debt collections, and even suing, patients who can't pay their bills.
Notice of Request for Public Comment on Two Draft Recommendations To Update the HRSA-Supported Women's Preventive Services Guidelines Relating to Screening for Diabetes in Pregnancy and Screening for Type 2 Diabetes After Pregnancy
SUMMARY: This notice seeks comments on two draft recommendations to update the HRSA-Supported Women's Preventive Services Guidelines ("Guidelines") relating to Screening for Diabetes in Pregnancy and Screening for Type 2 Diabetes after Pregnancy. The existing Guidelines address Screening for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) and Screening for Diabetes Mellitus after Pregnancy. These draft recommendations have been developed through a cooperative agreement, known as the Women's Preventive Services Initiative (WPSI), with the.
MedicalXpress
Patient-reported outcome measures: Routinely collected, but rarely used in clinical care
Even when patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) are successfully incorporated into electronic health records (EHRs), these patient-centered data are infrequently accessed by members of clinical care teams, suggests a study in the November/December issue of American Journal of Medical Quality. At one large orthopedic practice, care teams accessed PROMs data for...
How Food, Housing and Lack of Transportation Affect Cancer Care and Outcomes
Recently released dissemination papers led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), Baylor College of Medicine, and the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, show how differences in social determinants of health—the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play—are associated with profound inequities in cancer incidence, care delivery, and patient outcomes, including stark disparities in survival. The three papers identified housing, transportation, and food insecurity among patients with cancer, outlining a call to action to address and improve health disparities from a series of webinars sponsored by the National Cancer Policy Forum of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The papers and an accompanying editorial were published September 21 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
Indian Health Service further expands telehealth services to meet patient needs
News Release Indian Health Service Yesterday, the Indian Health Service announced an expansion of telehealth across IHS federal facilities to meet the needs of American Indian and Alaska Native patients. In July 2021, Indian Health Service awarded a clinical video telehealth contract to AA ...
AMA
Why medical schools may need to pivot on admissions approach
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments on two cases that could prevent medical schools from positively considering race and ethnicity when deciding which applicants to admit. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and on the Hill...
getnews.info
What Is Health Equity and the Services It Can Provide According to Realtimecampaign.com
Many people in the United States have limited or no health insurance, a problem rooted in health equity. When these people injure themselves, they typically opt for minimal medical assistance to avoid the exorbitant costs associated with today’s healthcare environment. Fortunately, online physical therapy resources are available at a low cost that injured people can utilize through their employer without dealing with a traditional medical facility. Many even promote “you could try this out” for a free trial period to show people everything they can gain from the affordable program that promotes health equity in the workplace.
heart.org
2022 International Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ILCOR) and Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science With Treatment Recommendations (CoSTR)
The ILCOR 2022 CoSTR Summary contains the rigorous scientific reviews of current resuscitation topics from all 6 task forces comprised of leading international resuscitation experts. This annual instalment summarizes updates and now treatment recommendations for topics such as CPR during transport, target temperature management, pediatric public access defibrillation, initial steps...
Kids Are Struggling With Their Mental Health — A Pediatric Emergency Physician Weighs In On How Parents Can Help
If there’s ever been a time when parents were concerned about their kids’ mental health, it’s now. The pandemic fundamentally changed childhood for so many of our children, and parents have witnessed rising levels of anxiety, fear, and sadness in their children. It can be scary to think about your child dealing with the stress of mental health disorders, but luckily, there are professionals available to light the way and help concerned parents take action to support their children’s mental and emotional health.
MedicalXpress
The unintended consequences of giving patients online access to their health records
Giving patients online access to their GP health records has unintended consequences that can limit its usefulness, a National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) ARC West and University of Bristol Centre for Academic Primary Care (CAPC) study published in the British Journal of General Practice has shown. While...
Fabric by Gerber Life Launches Industry-Leading Term Life Insurance So You Can Plan Like a Parent
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fabric by Gerber Life, a life insurance innovator helping parents protect their family's financial future, announced a new term life product alongside a reimagined online application experience. Leveraging a quick and easy application experience and an industry-leading accelerated underwriting process, customers can apply for a term life insurance policy in less than 10 minutes and receive an instant offer and competitive final pricing - without medical exams or complex paperwork. This new product from.
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: What is Driving the Affordability and Accessibility Challenges for Homeowners Insurance in High-Risk Western States
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Communities in wildfire-exposed regions are facing growing wildfire risk and increased losses, resulting in higher insurance costs and less choice for consumers. As more communities face devastation, increased attention is needed to examine the root underlying causes contributing to these problems. The American Property Casualty...
foodsafetynews.com
Risk-based science should drive food safety policy
— OPINION — By Joe Reardon, Senior Director of Food Safety Programs, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), along with FMI – The Food Industry Association (FMI); the National Restaurant Association (NRA); and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) recently hosted a Food Safety Forum aimed at discussing current detection methods, public health risk considerations, and regulatory policies affecting enteric viruses (i.e., Norovirus and Hepatitis A virus) and protozoan parasites, such as Cyclospora, in foods.
Many Covid deaths due to lack of medical care
TO LET YOU KNOW how they are doing at the National Commission of Human Rights "which she misdirects", Rosario PIEDRA, the majority of the counselors of this institution did not agree with the criticisms that this agency launched against INE.+. The Nile in Egypt with 6,670 kilometers. El Angel in Venezuela with 979 meters.
