FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and former South Carolina corner Rashad Fenton was a part of a last-minute move.
Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade
The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
Cordarrelle Patterson reacts to news of Calvin Ridley trade
The Falcons running back is not happy that the team has elected to trade former first-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars and he took to social media to voice his displeasure
Why Andy Reid-coached teams (Chiefs and Eagles) have rarely beaten the Tennessee Titans
Today we’re trying to explain Andy Reid’s lack of success against the Tennessee Titans, who own a 9-2 record over teams coached by Big Red.
Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made
Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
Chiefs make move at NFL deadline by trading CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons, source says
The Chiefs save some cap space and pick up a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
First Coast News
What the Calvin Ridley deal means for the Jaguars
Jaguars were active on trade deadline, but with a caveat. The help won't be on the field this season as the team traded for suspended Falcons WR Ridley.
Atlanta Falcons make surprise deadline deal moving Calvin Ridley
The Atlanta Falcons made a surprising move at the deadline trading suspended receiver Calvin Ridley in exchange for draft compensation that will be determined by Ridley’s time with Jacksonville. If the receiver plays next season and eventually signs an extension with Jacksonville Atlanta could end up with a 2nd...
Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
Chiefs pursuing edge rusher Bradley Chubbs, monitoring Jaguars DE Josh Allen
Again nearing a midseason point as of the NFL’s best teams, the Chiefs have already made a pre-deadline move by acquiring Kadarius Toney. But pass rusher appears to be the AFC West frontrunners’ premier goal. Kansas City has inquired on Jacksonville defensive end Josh Allen, according to SI.com’s...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Trade Away Cornerback, Activate Another
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. To say it was exciting, is putting it mildly. Not only was it a wild day altogether, but it was also a record-setting NFL trade deadline. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 10 trades that happened today were the most on a trade deadline day in NFL history. Of course, that does not include other moves from recent weeks. All in all, this has been one of the more memorable trade stretches the league has ever seen. The Kansas City Chiefs did not miss out on the fun, either.
Bills vs. Titans; comparing two of the newest stadium deals in the NFL
With the Buffalo Bills still working on finalizing a stadium deal here in Western New York, some 700 miles southwest there is a new stadium deal that has demanded the NFL's attention.
Does the Kadarius Toney trade hint at Chiefs' offseason wide receiver plans?
While speaking with 610’s The Drive on Wednesday, Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney explained why he thinks the trade signals how the team will work this offseason.
Yardbarker
Watch: Ta'Quon Graham Shining as 'Versatile Force' For Falcons
A 2021 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas, Ta'Quon Graham is quickly ascending into a pivotal role on the Atlanta Falcons defense. The 6-3, 290-pound, second-year defensive lineman has started in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles. After starting in five games in 2021, his rookie season, Graham could be on his way to establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. In a recent breakdown by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, he highlights the play of Graham in the Falcons' 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
