ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made

Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons make surprise deadline deal moving Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprising move at the deadline trading suspended receiver Calvin Ridley in exchange for draft compensation that will be determined by Ridley’s time with Jacksonville. If the receiver plays next season and eventually signs an extension with Jacksonville Atlanta could end up with a 2nd...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Away Cornerback, Activate Another

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. To say it was exciting, is putting it mildly. Not only was it a wild day altogether, but it was also a record-setting NFL trade deadline. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 10 trades that happened today were the most on a trade deadline day in NFL history. Of course, that does not include other moves from recent weeks. All in all, this has been one of the more memorable trade stretches the league has ever seen. The Kansas City Chiefs did not miss out on the fun, either.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Ta'Quon Graham Shining as 'Versatile Force' For Falcons

A 2021 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas, Ta'Quon Graham is quickly ascending into a pivotal role on the Atlanta Falcons defense. The 6-3, 290-pound, second-year defensive lineman has started in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles. After starting in five games in 2021, his rookie season, Graham could be on his way to establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. In a recent breakdown by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, he highlights the play of Graham in the Falcons' 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy