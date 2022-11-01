Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Rockville Seeks Feedback on Shopping Centers
Rockville will hold two virtual forums in November, for shopping center owners, property managers and tenants, seeking feedback on how the city can provide greater support. The forums will be held 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 and 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Both are open to the public. The city,...
NPS: Upper Beach Drive closed to traffic year-round
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) announced Wednesday that a portion of Beach Drive will be closed to vehicles year-round, in order for visitors to enjoy Rock Creek Park 365 days a year. Upper Beach Drive was closed in April 2020 so people could have a place to...
loudounnow.com
Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes
Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
'We have everything the data centers need' | Prince William County Board approves PW Digital Gateway
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — On Tuesday night, the Prince William County Board voted 5-2 in favor of the PW Digital Gateway. The proposed plan would transform more than 2,139 acres of land along Pageland Lane to fit 27 million square feet of data centers. There have been numerous rallies and much controversy with public comments from both sides.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
Metro Explores Silver Line “Express” Train That Saves 6 Minutes
When Metro and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority built the 20-mile Silver Line extension from East Falls Church to Ashburn, they didn’t build a third or fourth track for true express train service mainly because of cost and space restrictions. In New York and other places, a third track...
Fairfax County police piloting restraint device to safely resolve situations
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department is testing a new hand-held tool that can be used to restrain uncooperative suspects or people experiencing a mental health crisis from a distance. The device being piloted is called BolaWrap and it is a hand-held remote restraint device that...
A ride on Metro's new Silver Line to Dulles Airport
DULLES, Va. — Seven decades in the planning, the long-awaited opening of Metrorail to Dulles and beyond is less than two weeks away. Metro gave reporters a chance to preview the trip on Wednesday, but starting Nov. 15, everyone will get to take the ride. There are three gleaming...
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Seminary Road sees decrease in crashes following road safety plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A road report in Alexandria, Virginia shows that crashes on Seminary Road between North Howard Street and Quaker Lane went down 41 percent since it was taken from four lanes down to two. This data comes from a report on the Seminary Road Complete Streets Project....
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
fox5dc.com
Passenger found dead on Metro train in Prince George’s County
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a passenger was found dead aboard a Metro train early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. A train operator spotted the unresponsive passenger on a train at the Downtown Largo station at the end of service around 1:15 a.m. Metro Transit Police Department and medics responded...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
2 dogs dead, 1 man injured in kennel fire in Calvert Co., Maryland
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
mocoshow.com
Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location
The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
1 dead after motorcycle crash with deer in Hagerstown, Maryland
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer left one person dead in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.
