Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO