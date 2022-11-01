ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Rockville Seeks Feedback on Shopping Centers

Rockville will hold two virtual forums in November, for shopping center owners, property managers and tenants, seeking feedback on how the city can provide greater support. The forums will be held 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 and 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Both are open to the public. The city,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

NPS: Upper Beach Drive closed to traffic year-round

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) announced Wednesday that a portion of Beach Drive will be closed to vehicles year-round, in order for visitors to enjoy Rock Creek Park 365 days a year. Upper Beach Drive was closed in April 2020 so people could have a place to...
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes

Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'We have everything the data centers need' | Prince William County Board approves PW Digital Gateway

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — On Tuesday night, the Prince William County Board voted 5-2 in favor of the PW Digital Gateway. The proposed plan would transform more than 2,139 acres of land along Pageland Lane to fit 27 million square feet of data centers. There have been numerous rallies and much controversy with public comments from both sides.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County

Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

A ride on Metro's new Silver Line to Dulles Airport

DULLES, Va. — Seven decades in the planning, the long-awaited opening of Metrorail to Dulles and beyond is less than two weeks away. Metro gave reporters a chance to preview the trip on Wednesday, but starting Nov. 15, everyone will get to take the ride. There are three gleaming...
DULLES, VA
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Comcast could come to Washington County area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location

The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
ADELPHI, MD
WUSA9

1 dead after motorcycle crash with deer in Hagerstown, Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer left one person dead in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

