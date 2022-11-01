Read full article on original website
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 8 title and another change at No. 1 in latest Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
DOLPHINS’ TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 8 TITLE, AND THERE’S ANOTHER CHANGE AT NO. 1 OVERALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 8 honors with a 55.10, moving up from 18th to 12th overall for the season in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. Tagovailoa joins Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as trhe only QB with two weekly titles. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow moves to No. 1 overall ahead of the idle Mahomes, the first this season Burrow has held the top spot. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game
Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players
Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
WILX-TV
Broncos and Dolphins Make Trade
-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round pick in 2023. The Dolphins’ pick was the one they acquired from San Francisco so the 49ers could move up and draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins lost their own first-round pick in the Tom Brady tampering situation earlier this year. Chubb is a fifth-year pro who was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He has 26 sacks but also has missed 25 games in his career. A secondary deal brought pass rusher Jacob Martin to Denver from the Jets.
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
D’Andre Swift gets concerning update from Dan Campbell after loss to Dolphins
D’Andre Swift finally made his much-awaited return to action in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins at home, but it appears that he is not yet back to his 100 percent form. Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks that Swift might have been a little bit over-utilized in the Dolphins game (h/t Benjamin Raven of Mlive.com).
Poll: What grade should the Dolphins get for the first half of the 2022 season?
After eight games in the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins are 5-3 and in third place in the AFC East.
Podcast: After trade for Bradley Chubb, are the Dolphins set up for a deep playoff run?
By the time the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline arrived, the Dolphins were one of the most active teams in the league. Miami made not just one but two trades to bolster its roster amid a 5-3 start. The biggest deal was acquiring Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a move that sent out two draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder, and running back Chase Edmonds.
First Coast News
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
thecomeback.com
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement
With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Bears
The Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back wins and enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season as the favorites when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. A win here can potentially push the Dolphins up to second place in the AFC East. Here are our Miami Dolphins Week 9 predictions as they take on the Bears.
ESPN
Bradley Chubb traded to Dolphins: What does it mean for both teams?
The Miami Dolphins added a difference-maker in a monster trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline, acquiring outside linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. It's the latest in a series of splashy moves Miami has...
NBC Sports
Bradley Chubb agrees to five-year extension with Dolphins
Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that he expected to have a contract extension with edge rusher Bradley Chubb finalized in the near future and Grier was not just blowing smoke. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Chubb have agreed to terms on a five-year extension days...
ESPN
Dolphins are finding 'opportunity in adversity' late in games
DETROIT, Mich.— Down by two scores Sunday to the team with the worst record in the NFL, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel found opportunity against the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins had come back – or held on late – to win three one-score games prior to Sunday, and their ability to do so in Week 8 vindicated one of his core philosophies: There’s opportunity in adversity.
Dolphins injury report: 21 players listed ahead of Bears game
In preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 21 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver River Cracraft (illness),...
Dolphins injury report: S Eric Rowe pops up on Thursday
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Miami only had two non-participants – wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) and offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf). Eight players were limited, including offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles),...
