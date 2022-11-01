New Findings in Mathematics Described from Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (Designing of Optimal Reinsurance Indemnity): Mathematics

Read full article on original website
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
Obsidian introduces a Program Analytical Review ("PAR") tool designed to increase transparency and improve program performance for clients
NEW YORK , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), which is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, announced today the introduction of a Program Analytical Review ("PAR") data analytics tool that will be offered by Obsidian to its MGAs, Reinsurers, and Reinsurance Brokers. The level of detail and analysis that PAR provides will deliver keen insight into pricing, profitability, and loss trends within specific program portfolios, and provide unique perspectives to Obsidian's stakeholders into how their portfolio can be managed for continuous profitability.
Patent Issued for Data extraction engine for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with automated labeling and classification of data patterns or data elements therein, and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11475072): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
-- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. ( Zurich, Switzerland ) has been issued patent number 11475072, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventor is Mueller, Felix (Waedenswil, CH). This patent was filed on. December 21, 2016. and was published online on. October 18, 2022. . From the...
SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy,. , which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare. Drawing upon the team’s...
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the. The following discussion and analysis presents a review of our consolidated. results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and. 2021 and financial condition as of. September 30, 2022. and. December...
Pixelligent Secures $38 million in IP-Backed Financing to Accelerate Commercialization
The funding will help us support our customers as we bring numerous mass-production applications to market in 2023 and beyond" in non-dilutive growth capital backed by its intellectual property portfolio. The capital was provided by a funding vehicle managed by. MVolution Partners LLC. (“MVP”) and facilitated by insurance and valuation...
Generational Gap Grows: Work & Money Outlook Divided
Latest Prudential Pulse survey finds millennials, Gen Z and women need more than flexibility to reach their financial goals. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Younger generations are demonstrating notable shifts in attitude about work and life, taking drastic measures to bring balance to their lives, according to. Prudential Financial. , Inc.’s (NYSE: PRU)...
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PRIORITY INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, LLC IN ARIZONA
CHICAGO , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Scottsdale, Arizona. ,. Priority Insurance Associates. is a women-owned independent insurance agency with more...
CDIC discusses how preparedness is key to protecting depositors
OTTAWA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. (CDIC) held its Annual Public Meeting today via live webcast. CDIC President and CEO. to discuss highlights in CDIC’s preparedness efforts, reinforcing trust in deposit insurance and recent governance updates that are helping CDIC navigate a complex and uncertain operating environment.
AI Spera to Showcase CTI Search Engine at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- AI Spera, the provider of AI-driven Cyber Threat Intelligence platform, is currently attending the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022, showcasing their newest and most advanced solutions to cybersecurity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005549/en/ AI Spera is introducing the Cyber Threat Intelligence search engine, Criminal IP and Attack Management Solution, Criminal IP RMR at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Corvus Insurance Enters Continental European Market Through Multi-Year Cyber Insurance Partnership with Travelers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering. ™ products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced it has partnered with The Travelers Companies, Inc., an industry leader in personal, business, and specialty insurance, to back its. Smart Cyber Insurance. ™ offering. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Trupanion Signs Agreement to Acquire PetExpert, Continuing European Expansion
SEATTLE , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire. Royal Blue. s.r.o, the parent company of PetExpert, a veterinary-centric pet insurance provider with tens of thousands of...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
Diversity, collaboration and big data – the future for plant breeding
The conference, hosted by Crop Health and Protection (CHAP) and the Soil Association, opened up discussions to explore how plant breeding can contribute to a more sustainable future for agriculture, and address the challenges of the 21st Century. THE FUTURE of UK plant breeding needs more diversity, collaboration and big...
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Engineering R&D Center in Toronto, Canada
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced today the unveiling of its Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Center in Toronto, Ontario (Canada), marking its third nearshore global design center in two quarters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005933/en/ Mark Cohon, Chairman, Toronto Global; Alind Saxena, CSO, LTTS; The Hon. Victor Fedeli, Ontarios’ Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India, Toronto; Vincent Bourget - VP Engineering, GTS, Canada; Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, LTTS, Chris Pogue, CEO, Thales Canada (Photo: Business Wire)
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Beyond PPE: The Future of Workplace Safety is in Advanced Technologies
When it comes to keeping your workforce safe, providing proper personal protective equipment is just the start. Workplace safety programs of the future, however, will bring risk mitigation and incident prevention to the next level – including the ability to stop hazardous events from happening in the first place.
industrytoday.com
Safeguarding Aging Infrastructure with Industrial IoT
Building owners can ensure the safety of their assets by installing IoT sensors that continuously monitor the health of the structures. Built structures face a myriad of weather conditions throughout their lifetimes. These can include brutally cold winters, hurricanes with coastal flooding, or extreme heat combined with high humidity. As buildings age, their structure can weaken due to exposure to a variety of conditions. Metal rebars that hold a concrete foundation together may deteriorate due to salt ion penetration or tectonic plates shifting deep within the earth may cause a structure to settle differently from its original construction, causing cracking in concrete.
Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
McKinsey launches Net Zero Built Environment Council
McKinsey has announced the launch of a Net Zero Built Environment Council, a cross-sector coalition of industry stakeholders in a bid to create new pathways to cut greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. The new Council is said to bring together stakeholders across the built environment value chain, from industry leaders...
