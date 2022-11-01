ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps

By JOEL DONOFRIO Yakima Herald-Republic
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

How Thanksgiving came early to Yakima

Ah, Thanksgiving! The holiday when family and friends gather to feast upon wonderful foods. Reluctant to pass up a good meal, North Yakima (now Yakima) citizens didn’t wait for Congress to proclaim Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1941 to celebrate. The city has been observing the holiday since at least the 1890s.
YAKIMA, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
KXRO.com

WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
MONTESANO, WA
waheagle.com

Retirement move from Virginia to Deep River

Victor and Wendy Liguori made a major move when they both retired from good jobs in Virginia, she as a medical assistant and Victor in medical security. Knowing they wanted to move, they looked through the real estate offerings on Zoom. They saw a property in Deep River, Washington, that appealed to them, so they checked on it and thinking it might be just what they were looking for: property on a river with fishing; a good climate for a garden; and as little snow as possible. In 2020, after coming to inspect it, the couple told me that, "When we looked at it, the whole place was a mess with major cleaning and repairs needed. We had made an offer so we could hold the property till we saw it, then we made the trip to see if we liked it well enough to go ahead with the purchase. After the actual walk through the house, we drove around just thinking about it. We both had serious hesitations, but then decided let's do it and bring it back to its glory." It was built in 1941 by Charles Wirkkala, whose name was even left on the original window frame discovered when they replaced the front window. It was clearly a house built with the best lumber of the day, and it had been changed and added to over the years.
VIRGINIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA attorney general warns of more possible scams

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm

With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News

Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call

On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
OREGON STATE
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana

A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
PENDLETON, OR
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy