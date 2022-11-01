WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps

Read full article on original website
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
focushillsboro.com
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
Chronicle
Many in Washington Oppose Gas-Car Ban, Poll Shows — But Electric Vehicle Demand High
A sparkling red metallic SUV made no more than a hum as it rolled through the University Volkswagen lot Friday afternoon. The electric ID.4 delivered that day was one of the first to be made in the German automaker's Tennessee production facility. Brian Kelly, a Volkswagen electric vehicle specialist, fields...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Yakima Herald Republic
How Thanksgiving came early to Yakima
Ah, Thanksgiving! The holiday when family and friends gather to feast upon wonderful foods. Reluctant to pass up a good meal, North Yakima (now Yakima) citizens didn’t wait for Congress to proclaim Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1941 to celebrate. The city has been observing the holiday since at least the 1890s.
Selah voters asked to approve $12.7 million public safety building
SELAH, Wash. — Selah voters are being asked to consider a proposition on the ballot that would allow the city to build a new public safety building that would house police, the municipal court and city council. Selah Police Chief Dan Christman said all three have outgrown their current spaces and need an upgrade to be able to do their...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
KATU.com
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at a press conference from the...
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
KXLY
Right-wing sheriff candidates who believe their power exceeds the feds are on the ballot in WA
Four years ago, many of Washington state’s sheriffs were unhappy with a voter-approved gun safety law that required stronger background checks and raised the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle. Thirteen sheriffs, however, went a step beyond merely expressing their displeasure. They announced they would defy the new gun...
WA State Seeks to Collect Capital Gains Tax Before Court Ruling
According to information via The Washington Policy Center (WPC) and court filings, the state of Washington is going to try to collect the controversial capital gains tax beginning March 1st, before an anticipated State Supreme Court ruling. The tax was ruled un-Constitutional on March 1st by Judge. Back on March...
waheagle.com
Retirement move from Virginia to Deep River
Victor and Wendy Liguori made a major move when they both retired from good jobs in Virginia, she as a medical assistant and Victor in medical security. Knowing they wanted to move, they looked through the real estate offerings on Zoom. They saw a property in Deep River, Washington, that appealed to them, so they checked on it and thinking it might be just what they were looking for: property on a river with fishing; a good climate for a garden; and as little snow as possible. In 2020, after coming to inspect it, the couple told me that, "When we looked at it, the whole place was a mess with major cleaning and repairs needed. We had made an offer so we could hold the property till we saw it, then we made the trip to see if we liked it well enough to go ahead with the purchase. After the actual walk through the house, we drove around just thinking about it. We both had serious hesitations, but then decided let's do it and bring it back to its glory." It was built in 1941 by Charles Wirkkala, whose name was even left on the original window frame discovered when they replaced the front window. It was clearly a house built with the best lumber of the day, and it had been changed and added to over the years.
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
WA attorney general warns of more possible scams
Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm
With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call
On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately, that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
