Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: What is Driving the Affordability and Accessibility Challenges for Homeowners Insurance in High-Risk Western States
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Communities in wildfire-exposed regions are facing growing wildfire risk and increased losses, resulting in higher insurance costs and less choice for consumers. As more communities face devastation, increased attention is needed to examine the root underlying causes contributing to these problems. The American Property Casualty...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Fubon Insurance’s balance...
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
Forward-Looking Statements The terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (the "Parent"), and its subsidiaries, except as expressly indicated or the context otherwise requires. Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including information incorporated by reference, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events and financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or industry actual results, activity levels, or performance to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," "continue," or comparable terms. Our forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We undertake no obligation, other than as federal securities laws may require, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we project, forecast, or estimate in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors." in Part II. "Other Information" of this Form 10-Q. These risk factors may not be exhaustive. We operate in a constantly changing business environment, and new risk factors may emerge anytime. We can neither predict these new risk factors nor assess their impact, if any, on our businesses or the extent any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events we discuss in this report might not occur. 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Introduction We classify our business into four reportable segments: •Standard Commercial Lines; •Standard Personal Lines; •Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S Lines"); and •Investments. For more details about these segments, refer to Note 9. "Segment Information" in Item 1. "Financial Statements." of this Form 10-Q and Note 12. "Segment Information" in Item 8. "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights the principal factors that have affected our. financial condition and results of operations, as well as our liquidity and. capital resources, for the periods described. This discussion should be read in. conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes. thereto included in this Quarterly...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal
In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Gephardt Daily
Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
Business Insider
4 terms I wish I understood better when I signed up for health insurance
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I was 30 years old when...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 1. Critical accounting policies are defined as those that are representative of significant judgments and uncertainties and that potentially may result in materially different results under different assumptions and conditions. We base our discussion and analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results of operations on the amounts reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements, which we have prepared in accordance with.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for ShelterPoint Insurance Company and ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit of “a-” (Excellent) of. ShelterPoint Insurance Company. (SPI) (. West Palm Beach, FL. ) and. ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company. (SPL) (. Garden City,...
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PRIORITY INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, LLC IN ARIZONA
CHICAGO , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Scottsdale, Arizona. ,. Priority Insurance Associates. is a women-owned independent insurance agency with more...
Investopedia
Health Insurance Review Methodology
The Affordable Care Act made it easier to get health insurance, especially for those who don’t have access to coverage through work. Most people can buy health insurance every year during open enrollment at the federal Health Insurance Marketplace (healthcare.gov) or at their state marketplace. But as there are dozens of different companies offering multiple plan types, choosing the best can be tough. That’s where we come in.
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 54. Introduction 55 Executive Summary 55 Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates 56 Results of Consolidated Operations 60 Results of Annuities 62 Results of Retirement Plan Services 66 Results of Life Insurance 70 Results of Group Protection 76 Results of Other Operations 80 Realized Gain (Loss) 82 Consolidated Investments 84 Liquidity and Capital Resources 96 ? 53.
Corvus Insurance Enters Continental European Market Through Multi-Year Cyber Insurance Partnership with Travelers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering. ™ products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced it has partnered with The Travelers Companies, Inc., an industry leader in personal, business, and specialty insurance, to back its. Smart Cyber Insurance. ™ offering. This press release features multimedia. View the...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0