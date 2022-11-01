Read full article on original website
Related
Why billionaire Jeff Yass’ favorite politician on the national scene is Rand Paul: Opinion
In late September I got a card in the mail from Jeff Yass. It was a political mailer warning me that Charles Booker, the Democrat running for U.S. Senate, is a “radical socialist.”. Yass sent me another card in mid-October warning that Booker was part of a “war on...
Former Louisville Congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89; funeral plans announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former U.S. Congressman Ron Mazzoli has died at the age of 89. Mazzoli served Kentucky's Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995. He would have turned 90 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3) called Mazzoli "one of the most thoughtful and honorable...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Senator Tom Cotton brags about ignoring Trump impeachment evidence
In January 2020, the rightwing Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton said he would vote to acquit Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial because despite senators having “heard from 17 witnesses … and received more than 28,000 pages of documents”, Democrats had not presented their case correctly. According...
Here's how you know Donald Trump is afraid of Ron DeSantis
The 2022 campaign isn't even over yet, but Donald Trump is already starting a 2024 fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Click2Houston.com
On ‘The View,’ Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
‘The Hug’ changed American politics. How a Chris Christie-Barack Obama greeting signaled the death of civility.
Chris Christie was finally drifting off to sleep, hoping for a little rest before sunrise. Superstorm Sandy had arrived hours earlier, slamming New Jersey with unprecedented devastation. Lethal winds howled. Violent waves battered the coast. Now the political sh-tstorm was coming. “How bad is it?” President Barack Obama asked on...
SCOTUS Gives Trump Win on Taxes but Revives Lindsey Graham Threat
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining years of Trump's federal income tax returns.
Trump news – live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
dayton247now.com
Supreme Court won't block Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in Georgia 2020 election probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way of...
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Roberts Extends Freeze on House’s Attempt to Obtain Trump’s Tax Returns
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order Tuesday to temporarily bar the Treasury Department from giving former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House committee, the latest move in a long-running dispute over whether Congress can gain access to them.
POLITICO
The health policy Rand Paul and Elizabeth Warren agree on
A LAME-DUCK LIKELIHOOD — In a bipartisan letter sent Wednesday, 46 senators — from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — asked leadership to address looming Medicare payment cuts to providers before the new year, when they would take effect. “It is essential in...
Trump Wants Mitch McConnell Impeached Over Debt Ceiling Plans
Democrats "have something on him," Trump insisted of the Senate minority leader.
Louisville school creates award honoring alum, first Black woman to practice law in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new award has been named after a Louisville champion for civil rights. Friday morning, Central High School's Law and Government magnet program presented its first-ever Alberta Jones award to Laura Rothstein -- a former University of Louisville law professor who helped create the high school program 21 years ago.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0