Miami, FL

LehighValleyLive.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
Yardbarker

49ers Trade Deadline Takeaways

The 49ers trade deadline ended with a surprise on deadline day. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, per a tweet from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, on the NFL trade deadline day. The 49ers received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Dolphins in return for the veteran running back. Wilson Jr. reunites with Mike McDaniel in Miami, and the 49ers gain a fifth-round draft pick for their third string running back, who will likely test free agency after this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
First Coast News

Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade

The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

GM Trent Baalke: Jaguars did 'due diligence' before Calvin Ridley trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' trade for Calvin Ridley was not one that came together quickly. It took several months, numerous interviews with those close to Ridley, and some intricate negotiating before the team finally ended up with one of the league's best receivers. General manager Trent Baalke said...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

