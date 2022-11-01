Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare
Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
Fabric by Gerber Life Launches Industry-Leading Term Life Insurance So You Can Plan Like a Parent
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fabric by Gerber Life, a life insurance innovator helping parents protect their family's financial future, announced a new term life product alongside a reimagined online application experience. Leveraging a quick and easy application experience and an industry-leading accelerated underwriting process, customers can apply for a term life insurance policy in less than 10 minutes and receive an instant offer and competitive final pricing - without medical exams or complex paperwork. This new product from.
SEMCAP Launches SEMCAP Health, Its Healthcare Investment Strategy, to Address Significant Opportunities and Challenges in Rapidly Evolving U.S. Healthcare Market
PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP announces its new healthcare investment strategy,. , which targets influential investment stakes in high-growth, next generation healthcare technology and technology-enabled service businesses that are aligned with the unprecedented demographic, consumer and digital shifts currently occurring in healthcare. Drawing upon the team’s...
Corvus Insurance Enters Continental European Market Through Multi-Year Cyber Insurance Partnership with Travelers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering. ™ products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced it has partnered with The Travelers Companies, Inc., an industry leader in personal, business, and specialty insurance, to back its. Smart Cyber Insurance. ™ offering. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Lumeris Launches Value-Based Care Accelerator for Practices
– Lumeris is launching Tribus, a value-based care accelerator for practices to convert from fee-for-service to value-based care using a community based-model. – Under the direction of Dr. Chuck Willey, CEO of Tribus, who is a practicing internal medical physician in St. Louis, doctors will participate in physician-to-physician training and mentorship for anyone looking for a better way to deliver at-risk care for senior populations.
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
PYMNTS
Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems
Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
PYMNTS
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
foodlogistics.com
Balancing Speed with Success in Bringing New Products to Market
Global supply chain issues continue to grow more challenging due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and other macroeconomic issues the world over. Ingredient shortages, rising costs and changing consumer preferences shape the environment for new product development initiatives for food and beverage brands. Shoppers seek new culinary experiences, and after more than two years in survival mode, brands are eager to please. The pressure and desire to innovate has never been higher.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Legal & General Group Plc and Its Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the non-operating holding company, Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) (. United Kingdom. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of...
Generational Gap Grows: Work & Money Outlook Divided
Latest Prudential Pulse survey finds millennials, Gen Z and women need more than flexibility to reach their financial goals. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Younger generations are demonstrating notable shifts in attitude about work and life, taking drastic measures to bring balance to their lives, according to. Prudential Financial. , Inc.’s (NYSE: PRU)...
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 90 Results of Operations 92 Investments 117 Derivatives 129 Policyholder Liabilities 132 Liquidity and Capital Resources 139 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 147 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 148 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 148 Risk Management 149 82.
Trupanion Signs Agreement to Acquire PetExpert, Continuing European Expansion
SEATTLE , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire. Royal Blue. s.r.o, the parent company of PetExpert, a veterinary-centric pet insurance provider with tens of thousands of...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0