FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
Man Performs Weddings Outside Courthouse With His Hearse
It’s pretty normal for people to go to a courthouse to get married, but not many come to the courthouse to get married in front of a hearse. Mike McCully retired from law enforcement 2 years ago and has found a new passion. “It gives me a chance to...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
Oklahoma Veterans honored in Shawnee with new monument
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
news9.com
‘A Christmas Carol’ Prepares For Final Run This Fall In Downtown OKC
For the final time, the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will host “A Christmas Carol” in a nestled spot outside in Oklahoma City. When the play begins Nov. 16 and concludes Dec. 23, you can enjoy “A Christmas Carol” at Harn Homestead. Michael Baron, the production’s artistic...
Photos: Lovable dogs looking for home for the holidays
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of adoptable dogs and cats who are in need of a loving home.
Young Arkansas mother with hyperovulation juggling two sets of twins under age 2
A Central Arkansas single mother had two sets of twins by the age of 22.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Colorado family welcomes home baby girl recovering from rare birth defect
A family in northern Colorado is sharing their story in hope of encouraging other parents who are going through a rare birth defect that impacts an estimated one in every 4,000 infants at birth. Andrew and Haley Priebe recently welcomed their first child, Charlotte. However, the journey to get her home was not as easy as they once hoped. Charlotte, now 10 weeks old, was born with an omphalocele. An omphalocele is a rare medical birth abnormality where children can be born with intestines, liver or other organs protruding out from their abdomen. With modern technology, most parents are prepared...
KHBS
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
KOCO
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
Oklahoma ranked one of the ‘worst states for Millennials’
While many Oklahoma leaders are working to attract younger professionals to move to the Sooner State, a new study says the state may not be the best for Millennials.
KOCO
New tool to be rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool is being rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma. It’ll allow users to report a range of issues from bullying to state law violations. The Awareity tool was launched on Wednesday on the education department’s website. When you click the...
KOCO
Babies in Oklahoma hospital's NICU dress up as holiday favorites for Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of favorite characters from Disney movies headlined adorable pictures of NICU babies in their Halloween costumes. Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City posted pictures of babies in the NICU in their Halloween costumes. Among the costumes were the Sanderson Sisters from the "Hocus Pocus" movies, a pumpkin and a bee.
Free tobacco therapy offered in Oklahoma
Oklahoma says NO to smoking with free therapy and resources.
newmillernews.com
OKC Animal Shelter is overcrowded
The Oklahoma City animal shelter is well over capacity. The animal caretakers at the Oklahoma City shelter have posted the news on fox 25 news about how the shelter has become overcrowded. This overcrowded could lead to the animals getting a disease from being so close to one another. According...
campussafetymagazine.com
University of Oklahoma Police Among Departments Struggling to Fill Positions
NORMAN, Okla. — In May 2022, for every American who is unemployed, there were two job openings. The number of people quitting their jobs also remained near record highs at 4.4 million in April. Like many industries in the United States, campus police and security departments are struggling to...
News On 6
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
