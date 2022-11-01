ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Delta Dental the state's choice to offer Medicaid benefit [The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester]

By New Hampshire Union Leader
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look

Sen. Joe Lagana's bill would raise personal injury coverage minimums to $50,000, up from the $15,000 current law mandates. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor)New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana…
NEW JERSEY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Fraud: Former Connecticut, USA, congressman used resources for Covid-19 to use in casino

Connecticut, U.S.- A former Democratic congressman from Connecticut, U.S., pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, prosecutors said, adding that some of the money was used at a casino. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in…
WEST HAVEN, CT
InsuranceNewsNet

Trump accuses New York AG Letitia James of "war of intimidation and harassment" in new lawsuit

Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida Wednesday, alleging that she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him.The big picture: The former president's complaint comes just over a month after James filed a civil lawsuit accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy