Tuesday Ratings: The Voice and La Brea Dip as World Series Dominates
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million viewers and a 2.1 rating on Tuesday night, slightly improving on the Fall Classic’s year-ago comp (9.4 mil/1.9). Opposite the Phillies’ blanking of the Astros…. NBC | The Voice (5.6 mil/0.5, read recap) slipped to season lows and La Brea (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) matched series lows, but New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3, read post mortem) was steady. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week, while The Rookie: Feds (1.8 mil/0.2) was steady. THE CW | The Winchesters (600K/0.1) and Professionals (300K/0.1) each added a few...
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
NewsNation, Chris Cuomo’s New Home, Is in Danger of Losing Millions of Cable Subscribers
NewsNation, the new home of disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, could be dropped from millions of homes by the end of this week if its parent company Nexstar cannot reach an agreement with cable provider Verizon Fios.In a message delivered to customers of its Fios TV service, Verizon stated that its “contract with Nexstar ends on October 14, 2022 and your Fios TV package contains Nexstar channels,” adding that it is currently “working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement.”According to Verizon, however, Nexstar—the largest television station owner in the United States—“has proposed charging over 64% more...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Earning Massive Fortunes! See the Anchors’ Net Worths
Since 1975, Good Morning America has dominated the ABC lineup with its extensive coverage and well-loved anchors. Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and more broadcasters have become favorites on the Emmy-winning program. The whopping net worths of all of the show’s popular hosts will blow you away. Robin made her...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Serious news anchors goofing around during commercial break with special handshake will make your day
Although the YouTube video is more than a decade old, Robert Jordan and Jackie Bange continued with the adorable handshake up until Jordan's retirement.
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
Former ESPN Host Cari Champion Lands Big Job on Streaming Service
Cari Champion has landed a big job on Prime Video. According to the New York Post, Amazon will have its lineup of daily sports talk shows on Prime Video from morning to night, and Champion, who is known for her work on ESPN, will host a show called The Cari Champion Show. She will be joined by Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons who will host Bonjour Sports Talk. The Cari Champion Show will air at 12 p.m. ET while Bonjour Sports Talk will air at 8 a.m. ET.
CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed
When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
Week of Oct. 24 Morning Show Ratings: For Second Week in a Row, GMA and Today Split First Place
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. For the second week in a row, ABC Good Morning America and NBC’s Today shared the spoils at the top of the morning show race. GMA took the top spot in total viewers, while Today show is No. 1 in the adults 25-54 demo.
Video: Jalen Hurts Leaves NRG Stadium To 'M-V-P' Chants Following Historic Eagles' Win
With over 100 family members and friends in the stands to cheer on the hometown kid, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to victory on Thursday night. Hurts had two passing touchdowns in the Eagles' 29-17 victory at NRG Stadium. Philadelphia moves to 8-0 with the win. It's the first time in the ...
