Wisconsin Public Service proposing a 14 percent energy bill increase
Wisconsin Public Service is proposing an energy rate hike of 14 percent for the average residential customer. The average customer could be spending roughly $170 extra on their electric bill.
We Energies Wants to Expand Solar Program
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) We Energies wants to expand its solar power program. The company recently switched on a plant in Sheboygan County that brought their total capacity up to 27 megawatts. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that WEC Energy Group, We Energies' parent company, is asking the Public Service Commission for permission to expand out to 60 megawatts of power.
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
Wisconsin's housing shortage isn't just a quality-of-life issue. It's a workforce issue.
Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer — after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
LISTEN: GOP governor candidate Michels on Wisconsin’s multi-billion-dollar budget surplus
The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin may be hoping history repeats itself at the polls next week. GOP candidate Tim Michels is pledging to reduce a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, a situation similar to the 1978 election, when Republican outsider Lee Dreyfus unseated Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber. “We know that...
National conservation group facilitates largest land protection deal in Wisconsin history
Awaiting final approval by the Wisconsin Legislature is a deal to protect 70,000 acres of forestland east of Rhinelander, the largest such project in state history. We speak with a representative from national Conservation Fund, about why it purchased the land and what it means for Wisconsin.
Your letters: Fate of Wisconsin’s energy in voters’ hands
As someone who is very concerned about our environment, the protection of our public lands and natural resources, I was relieved when Tony Evers became our governor. His proclamation that science was back gave me hope. As we move through this election cycle, I am appalled by the climate skepticism...
First ARPA Well Compensation Grants awarded to Marathon, Portage and Winnebago Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the first grant awards for cleaner water across the state. The grants were announced in August by Gov. Evers, and they aim to provide financial assistance to well owners to support the replacement, reconstruction, treatment or abandonment of contaminated private wells.
Wisconsin’s new LLC laws: What you need to know
Effective Jan. 1, business entity law changes are coming for limited liability companies (LLCs) in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers recently signed 2021 Act 258, which adopts a more standard set of LLC laws similar to those LLC laws already used by 23 other states. Act 258 is a step toward the modernization of Wisconsin’s business entity laws.
Associated Bank pledges $1M to northeast Wisconsin communities
(WFRV) – Several organizations throughout northeast Wisconsin will be receiving funds from Associated Bank after the business pledged a $1 million investment to the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. The funds are in addition to the company’s annual $1 million in regional philanthropic giving and are designed...
Wisconsin DNR talks well compensation grants
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is trying to help state residents get federal assistance via the American Rescue Plan to clean up their water supplies. With $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the DNR has expanded eligibility requirements for the Well Compensation and Well Abandonment Grant programs. The programs provide financial assistance...
A Flat Tax in Wisconsin Can Deliver Tax Relief for Everyone
As Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election draws near, the spotlight is on a potential flat individual income tax—and its effects on the state’s taxpayers and economy. Unfortunately, there has been much confusion, with bold claims being made based on plans that don’t exist, including claims that a flat tax “would increase taxes on the middle class and working poor.” It’s worth taking a step back to understand what is and isn’t under consideration in Wisconsin—and what the ramifications might be. It is especially important for stakeholders to know that a flat tax can indeed be adopted without raising taxes on low-income households.
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
Class discovers trace fossil in rocks dating back more than 500M years in northern Wisconsin
A class at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University recently discovered evidence of creatures that once thrived along an ancient seashore half a billion years ago in northern Wisconsin. Mike Heim, the university’s natural sciences professor, takes students in his Earth Science class on field trips every fall to visit geological...
You can’t run the state and do business with the state
Tim Michels says if he is elected Governor of Wisconsin, he wants to turn Madison upside down. But the way things are working now has been pretty good to Michels. Michels is co-owner, along with his siblings, of Michels Construction Company. Throughout the campaign, Michels has boasted of his successful family business, and rightfully so. The company has grown from a few hundred to over 8000 employees. But much of the wealth Michels and his family have accumulated has come through big contracts with the state to build roads. Since 2014, the Michels Corp. has been granted more than $1 billion in state contracts by the State Department of Transportation. And Michels has just landed another rich state contract for his pipeline company, which earned a bid to build an Enbridge pipeline through the state. There is nothing illegitimate or illegal about any of this. But what if Michels is elected Governor, and continues to own this company that relies so heavily on state contracts? He has been very vague about that. The laws however are clear. Public officials cannot use their political office to benefit themselves or immediate family members. Michels needs to come clean with Wisconsin taxpayers, before next week’s election, and make clear how he would balance his role as Governor with his role as the owner of a business rich in state contracts.
Want to Live Off the Grid? Wisconsin is a Good Choice
Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight?. Some states are better for a life among the trees. To help you find your own remote slice of heaven, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best States to Live Off the Grid. They compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. They also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals.
Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead
Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
