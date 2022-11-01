Read full article on original website
Related
10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder presents differently when you're older. Here are the red flags to look for.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
30 Thoughtful, Expert-Approved Gift Ideas for Loved Ones Who Have Diabetes
Whether you realize it or not, you probably know someone—maybe even a loved one—who has diabetes. This chronic health condition occurs when your pancreas either stops making insulin (type 1 diabetes) or you experience changes that make it difficult for your body to produce enough insulin and to use it properly (type 2 diabetes). In either case, the result is too-high blood sugar levels that can affect your health in a number of different ways.
thebiochronicle.com
Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough
Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingCenters For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Psych Centra
Insomnia Test
Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
What the Adderall shortage means for workers with ADHD
The neurodevelopmental disorder impacts 10 million American adults.
verywellmind.com
ADHD Medication and Anxiety
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurotype that affects an estimated 4% of the world’s population. While it is usually diagnosed in childhood, ADHD is lifelong. It is characterized by patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can make it difficult for people to pay attention and control their behaviors.
Opinion: Manipulative Narcissists Utilize Invalidation As A Weapon
Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation a narcissist will utilize to devalue their victims. Eventually, they will acquire complete emotional control.
A Pet’s Influence on Your Mental Health Knows No Bounds, According to a Neuropsychologist
If you have or have ever had an animal take residence in your home, you might agree that their mere presence is a joy unto itself. They can make a good day better and a bad day good again, and in times of loneliness, stress, or anxiety, pets can also serve as in-house therapy animals. Among people who’ve been lucky to love a nonhuman companion, a pet’s influence on mental health is clear.
WebMD
Crohn's Disease and Your Mental Health
First things first: Stress does not cause Crohn’s disease. But physical ailments often overlap with mental ones. And Crohn’s is hardly the exception. Research suggests that people with inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis) are two to three times more likely than members of the general population to struggle with anxiety or depression.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
1 in 5 deaths of US adults 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, study shows
Alcohol use may be common, but that doesn't mean it's safe. Excessive drinking is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the US, a study found. Experts share how to curb the public health hazard.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0