Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.

24 DAYS AGO