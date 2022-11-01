ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston and Philly fans are bonded during the World Series through their American independence

By Nick Natario
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTYUi_0iv3UkTk00

The World Series features two cities forever linked for their roles in giving Americans independence.

With the World Series in Philadelphia, there are places for Astros fans to visit. From the museum of art, made famous by a run up the stairs in a Rocky movie, to a huge assortment of foods and goods inside the Reading Terminal Market. But the crown jewel is an area left untouched for nearly 250 years.

Philadelphia is home to where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. You can also find the Liberty Bell, once used to proclaim freedom.

But in the shadows of both, other symbols show that not everyone celebrated independence.

Outside the former President's House, feet away from the Independence Hall, are footprints in cement symbolizing a runaway slave.

It took nearly 100 more years until everyone was able to celebrate independence. An act not born in Philadelphia, but the greater Houston area.

"Not everyone was free in 1776," Juneteenth Legacy Project co-chair, Samuel Collins III, explained. "We do not share this history to point out the flaws of the past, but to learn from the past so as we move forward we can become more better and more perfect union."

June 19, now a federal holiday, celebrates when enslaved people gained independence in Galveston after the Civil War.

"It began instantaneous celebration because you think for decades and hundreds of years individuals had been praying for freedom," Collin said.

There's no hall, or bell, like there is in Philly to commemorate, but the Houston area has places you can visit. There's Emancipation Park in Houston, where formerly enslaved people pooled money, and bought property, and there's also a mural in Galveston.

"And you have Reedy Chapel Church where the notice was posted by the soldiers in 1865, general order number three, letting the enslaved people on the island know that they were now free," Collins explained.

Collins explained a misconception about Juneteenth. Many people think it was the day when enslaved people learned about freedom. He said they knew about the Emancipation Proclamation, and were days away from enjoying their freedom. But a battle took place and the Confederate Army took back the island.

Enslaved people had to wait more than two years until they could celebrate, and enjoy freedom.

Because of Juneteenth and Independence Day, all fans can join together and watch their teams play in the World Series.

"It started there, but it's going to end here with a championship in Houston just the like the freedom story started there in 1776 and ended here in the greater Houston area in 1865, and we're going to bring that world championship home and we're going to end the celebration right here in Houston," Collins said.

RELATED: Houston celebrates the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth with back to back events

"Let's prepare the future generations bearing in mind those who have paid the price, made the sacrifice ... Now we are free. Happy Juneteenth, everybody!" said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Related
The Spun

Look: Jill Biden's Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden isn't pulling any punches when it comes to her commentary on the World Series. While at a Pittsburgh fundraiser, the First Lady started talking about how "there are some things that rise above partisan lines." She then took a jab at the Houston Astros. Dr....
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC New York

What Is Tipping Pitches? Inside the Houston Astros World Series Drama

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made history for all the wrong reasons in his World Series Game 3 start against the Phillies Tuesday night. He gave up five home runs, the most a single pitcher has ever allowed in one postseason performance. It also tied a World Series record for home runs in a game. It has been done three times previously -- by the 1928 Murderers’ Row New York Yankees when Babe Ruth hit three and Lou Gehrig also connected, by the Bash Brothers-led 1989 Oakland A’s in the first game after the Bay Area earthquake, and by the sign stealing scandal-tainted Astros in 2017.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
