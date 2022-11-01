ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9fFh_0iv3UUJ000

African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".

"Captured Africans after the journey where they step on land the first time is a Site of Memory," said Janice Hayes-Williams, a Port Marker historian.

This designation was endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Orgnaization, UNESCO. When slaves were brough to North America, they were stripped of their African clothes and names and given Amercanized names and attire.

"When we came here we lost all our heritage the drums, our clothing, now it's time to go back and retrieve the history for our youths. We are the descendants," said Hayes-Williams.

Annapolis will be one of 43 port marker towns in North America.

"There are two million Africans who have died at sea," Hayes-Williams said.

The purpose of the site is to educate residents and visitors about Annapolis' connection and relevance to national and global history.

"This city embraces that history because it's the truth and when you really become a better society," said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The port markers are expected to be installed in about a month and a half. The markers will range form New Hampshire to Texas in the United States.

Comments / 11

maryland man
1d ago

this is not the United nations and Annapolis is just that not a marker town, I really surprised that this was not torn down because of its ties to slavery like other historical monuments were.

Reply
2
you know I’m right ?
1d ago

Who enslaved the slaves they can't even answer that question just like they can't define a woman

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Annapolis unveils design of Port Marker plaque coming to City Dock

The Asbury United Methodist Church in Annapolis was packed Tuesday as city, county and civil rights leaders gathered to see the design of the Port Marker plaque coming to City Dock. Soon, the plaque will commemorate the thousands of slaves who were taken across the Atlantic Ocean and up the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chestertownspy.org

A Powerful Ode in Photos to Douglass’s Talbot Childhood

In all, Frederick Douglass devoted a total of 41 chapters in his three autobiographies to his childhood and adolescence in Talbot County, in many ways the most pivotal years of his life. Those books helped catapult him to international fame, which in turn made Douglass one of the most recognized and photographed of Americans in the 19th century.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Narda Maren

Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?

I was my impression when visiting Georgetown in Washington DC. In the spring of 2022, I had the great pleasure of visiting the city of Washington DC. The truth is that after reading the book “The Lost Symbol”, I became obsessed with knowing the capital of the United States and walking as close as possible to the different buildings and historical monuments described by Dan Brown in the novel.
WASHINGTON, DC
gmufourthestate.com

HISTORIC CIVIL WAR SITE DEDICATED ON FAIRFAX CAMPUS

Mason celebrated the completed restoration of the historic Civil War redoubt site on the Fairfax campus. After a couple of years of working to preserve the integrity of the historic site, Mason commemorated the Civil War site known as the redoubt on Fairfax Main Campus on Oct. 7, 2022. On...
FAIRFAX, VA
Bay Weekly

Saving Forgotten History

The Civil War brought rapid change in the lives of both Black and white Marylanders. Without the labor of the enslaved Black workforce, landowners had trouble maintaining their large tobacco farms. They sold and/or rented tracts of their land to newly emancipated Black families. Vibrant rural communities were created. One such community was called Wallville.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Marine Museum Gifted 114-Year-Old Classic Racing Yacht

Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) has a new (and beautiful) way to share the history of Chesapeake Bay sailing, thanks to a generous boat owner. Pasadena, Md. sailor Dave Butler has donated circa-1903 racing yacht Witchcraft to the marine museum. CMM Curator of Maritime History & CMM Boatwright Mark Wilkins calls the gift “the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our floating watercraft,” saying, “She represents the zenith of the traditional yacht builders art and was designed to race-so she is fast, stable and sea-kindly.”
PASADENA, MD
marymount.edu

Engineering professor Dr. Eric Bubar earns VFIC Harris Family Award

Dr. Eric Bubar, the founding Associate Professor of Engineering at Marymount University who is well known for using his scientific and 3D-printing talents to support those in need locally and around the world, has been recognized by the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC) with a H. Hiter Harris Family Award for his dedication to higher education and student success.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WBAL Radio

Biden to visit Maryland in voting effort

President Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, Maryland, on Nov. 7 to headline a voting effort. Biden will participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee. Several top democrats running for offices around the state are also expected to attend. This report will be updated.
COLUMBIA, MD
talbotspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking

At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy