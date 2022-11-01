Read full article on original website
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Stephen Curry lets out his frustrations after Golden State Warriors loss to Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have been struggling to start the season, but they took a step forward on Tuesday night when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 116-109. The win dropped the Warriors to a 3-5 record, and Curry admitted that he and his mates...
numberfire.com
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder
The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
NBC Sports
Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem
The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Heat Game
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Listed as Questionable
That’s because guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both listed as questionable on the official injury report, released Thursday. Mitchell has a sprained left ankle, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics. Meanwhile, Garland has a knee issue that could potentially...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle starting on Wednesday in place of injured De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Thybulle will get the start on Wednesday with De'Anthony Melton (back) a late scratched and Joel Embiid (illness) still sidelined. Our models expect Thybulle to play 21.4 minutes against the Wizards. Thybulle's Wednesday...
lastwordonsports.com
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams coming off bench for Oklahoma City Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Another change in the starting five for the Thunder, as head coach Mark Daigneault tries to find the right group to move forward with. This time, Aleksej Pokusevski is being elevated to the first unit, while Williams is being relegated to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.8...
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Magic
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com
76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.0 minutes against New York. Thybulle's Friday...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9...
