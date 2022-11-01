ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem

The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Listed as Questionable

That’s because guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both listed as questionable on the official injury report, released Thursday. Mitchell has a sprained left ankle, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics. Meanwhile, Garland has a knee issue that could potentially...
Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
Jalen Williams coming off bench for Oklahoma City Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Another change in the starting five for the Thunder, as head coach Mark Daigneault tries to find the right group to move forward with. This time, Aleksej Pokusevski is being elevated to the first unit, while Williams is being relegated to a role off the bench.
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.8...
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
76ers' Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.0 minutes against New York. Thybulle's Friday...
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9...
