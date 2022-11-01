ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Dolphins receive Jeff Wilson from 49ers for fifth-rounder

The Miami Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Raheem Mostert appeared to have the Dolphins' backfield to himself after Chase Edmonds was shipped off to the Denver Broncos, but then Wilson was reunited with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Mostert will presumably remain the starter for now, but Wilson's arrival might lead the Dolphins to go with more of a committee backfield. Either way, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will move down the depth chart. Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will compete to replace Wilson as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup in San Francisco, at least until Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Brandin Cooks (wrist/personal) status 'up in the air' for Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks' status for Thursday night's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is "up in the air," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Cooks is listed as questionable with a wrist injury, but the uncertainty for Thursday night has more to do with the receiver's displeasure from not being traded at Tuesday's deadline. Nico Collins (groin) has been ruled out, so the Texans might be without their two leading receivers versus the Eagles. If that's the case, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, and Tyron Johnson will attempt to catch passes from Davis Mills against Philadelphia's secondary. There will also be more targets available for Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce out of the backfield.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Marvin Wilson elevated vs. Texans

HOUSTON — Without Jordan Davis, who was put on IR with a high ankle sprain earlier this week, the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 24, is active as the Eagles (7-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5-1). The Florida State product is a Houston native, so...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practicing on Wednesday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (hamstring) will do "some things" at practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Vrabel. Tannehill is still dealing with the ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 8's win over the Houston Texans. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but Vrabel's comments seem to indicate that he has some progress to make before he's available. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If Tannehill remains sidelined, Malik Willis will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) DNP on Wednesday

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris was added to the injury report with an illness and did not practice on Wednesday. Assuming he is able to rejoin New England on Thursday or Friday, Harris should be available to face the Colts on Sunday.
numberfire.com

Derek Carr (back) logs full practice on Wednesday

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carr was limited with a back injury last week but starts this week with a full practice. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Jaguars on Sunday. Davante Adams (illness) was limited on Wednesday.
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) practices for Buccaneers in full

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Darius Garland (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Garland is dealing with a knee sprain and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons. If he is available, our models expect Garland to play 35.0 minutes against Detroit. Garland's Friday projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy