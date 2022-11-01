Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks' status for Thursday night's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is "up in the air," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Cooks is listed as questionable with a wrist injury, but the uncertainty for Thursday night has more to do with the receiver's displeasure from not being traded at Tuesday's deadline. Nico Collins (groin) has been ruled out, so the Texans might be without their two leading receivers versus the Eagles. If that's the case, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, and Tyron Johnson will attempt to catch passes from Davis Mills against Philadelphia's secondary. There will also be more targets available for Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce out of the backfield.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO