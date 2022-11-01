ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival combines the best of both worlds

Thunderbird Artists is bringing the indoors outdoors, with the 29th annual Fall Fine Art & Wine Festival, in downtown Carefree Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Guests can view fine art selected through a comprehensive jury process, sample fine wines and spirits, snack on festival food and listen to live music, all while soaking in the sunshine, reveling in the mountain views and meeting artists and fellow art lovers.
CAREFREE, AZ
AZFamily

Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
MESA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Best New Restaurants 2022

A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022

November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, two injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a call about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and Grill, near Recker and McKellips roads, just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Joseph Papineau and a 45-year-old man who had both been struck by gunfire inside the restaurant.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure

PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas leak near Old Town Scottsdale forces hundreds to evacuate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A major gas leak forced hundreds of residents at a downtown Scottsdale apartment complex to evacuate, fire officials said. Firefighters say Scottsdale Road was partially shut down between Osborn Road and Earll Drive while they worked with Southwest Gas to stop a leak at the Griffin Apartments.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’

Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
MAYER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road

Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

northcentralnews.net

Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years

Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
MESA, AZ

