FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
KTAR.com
Cave Creek’s Loco J’s Tacos & Tequila starts Dia de los Muertos with grand opening
PHOENIX — A Mexican restaurant in Cave Creek is launching its grand opening in conjunction with Dia de los Muertos and Taco Tuesday. Loco J’s Tacos & Tequila, located off Tatum and Dynamite boulevards, the restaurant will bring a unique view on Mexican food and is the first Mexican restaurant to open in Cave Creek in many years.
citysuntimes.com
Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival combines the best of both worlds
Thunderbird Artists is bringing the indoors outdoors, with the 29th annual Fall Fine Art & Wine Festival, in downtown Carefree Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Guests can view fine art selected through a comprehensive jury process, sample fine wines and spirits, snack on festival food and listen to live music, all while soaking in the sunshine, reveling in the mountain views and meeting artists and fellow art lovers.
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
AZFamily
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
ABC 15 News
One dead, two injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a call about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and Grill, near Recker and McKellips roads, just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Joseph Papineau and a 45-year-old man who had both been struck by gunfire inside the restaurant.
KTAR.com
Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure
PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Gas leak near Old Town Scottsdale forces hundreds to evacuate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A major gas leak forced hundreds of residents at a downtown Scottsdale apartment complex to evacuate, fire officials said. Firefighters say Scottsdale Road was partially shut down between Osborn Road and Earll Drive while they worked with Southwest Gas to stop a leak at the Griffin Apartments.
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter remembered after dying in US 93 crash near Kingman: 'Humble and hardworking'
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department is in mourning after one of its firefighters died in a car accident near Kingman, authorities announced on Nov. 3. Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
fox10phoenix.com
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
East Valley Tribune
No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road
Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
AZFamily
Triple shooting leaves man dead at east Mesa apartment complex
Experts predict the Federal Reserve will once again hike interest rates, leading Valley homebuilders to get a little more aggressive with potential buyers. Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona.
northcentralnews.net
Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years
Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
AZFamily
One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
