psychologytoday.com
The Competitive Advantage of Leadership Coaching
I’m truly in awe of leaders who remain agile despite a barrage of crazy, unforeseen obstacles: The global pandemic. A talent shortage. An economic crisis. The hits keep coming, but these adversity ninjas somehow continue pivoting and finding innovative ways to survive. The problem is that even the best...
psychologytoday.com
Coaching Gen Z: How to Improve Team Performance
Many youths participate in organized sports, so they must serve as environments for healthy development. Building a sense of belonging on a team is foundational for individual success and team goals. Fostering cooperation and interdependence is key to elevating each player and building team cohesion. My first team was called...
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology of Extreme Heat for Endurance Athletes
Extreme heat is a common challenge among endurance athletes such as runners, bikers, and swimmers. Extreme heat can have a debilitating impact on the mind as well as the body (if you let it). Your perceptions and emotions related to the heat will determine how heat affects you psychologically. You...
wtwco.com
Harnessing self-doubt to power innovation
When you’re feeling like an imposter and doubting your intellectual abilities, try viewing your doubt as an opportunity for growth. Imposter syndrome has gotten media attention amid the increasing focus around emotional wellbeing. Although imposter syndrome is not an official psychiatric disorder according to the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5), in extreme cases it can result in diagnosable conditions such as anxiety and depression. But many professionals – particularly high achievers – have feelings of inadequacy that while described as imposter syndrome are normal feelings of self-doubt that can be positive. Such emotions often inspire individuals to challenge themselves and achieve more. Harnessed in a healthy way, it can be a driving force for innovation.
