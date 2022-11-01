Read full article on original website
Mark Akins
2d ago
Like all individuals, they should vote as they see fit for themselves.
6
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Race for Tarrant Co. Judge: Where the candidates stand on crime, the jail and inclusivity
FORT WORTH, Texas — The race for Tarrant County Judge highlights the battle for a county that’s continued to vote for Democrats at the top of the ballot, but Republicans have continued to dominate at the bottom. Monday, WFAA shared the first in a series of stories on...
Progressive Prosecutor on Trial in Dallas Election
Incumbent John Creuzot's policies could reduce incarceration rates in his county, but a GOP challenger seeks to dismantle his efforts. To his Republican opposition, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policies look “soft” on crime. Within a year of taking office in 2019, he stated his office wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes including shoplifting baby formula and, in many cases, first-time marijuana possession. Creuzot clearly signaled that decarceration was his goal, making him one of a small but visible contingent of reformist DAs to win over voters nationwide in the past decade. Creuzot is up for reelection this November, and the race will serve as a referendum on these progressive policies.
Texas Secretary of State John Scott says our elections are secure, but he sometimes muddles that message
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure.
Six Dallas Hispanic voters explain how they vote: ‘We’re diverse and complex’
Gerson Hernández thinks people must preach their faith not only in churches but also when it comes to politics. Yohana Mantrana has no political affiliation and she votes for whomever she considers the best candidate on Election Day. Susana Pérez offers her vote to candidates with policies that protect...
Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country
DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye resigns
Farmers Branch has confirmed that Mayor Robert Dye is stepping down, citing “personal reasons.” Mayor Pro Tem David Merritt will preside over city council meetings until the council appoints someone to fill the remainder of Dye’s term
Tarrant County Elections Office responds to claims circulating on social media
A letter circulating on social media is claiming there are some “anomalies” in the data for early voting in Tarrant County ahead of the November 8th general election. T
In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza. She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots
Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
Voter turnout in Collin, Denton counties is 26% with 3 days left of early voting in Nov. 8 election
Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Voter turnout after nine days of early voting in Collin and Denton counties for the Nov. 8 election is about 26%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, 183,584 voters cast ballots in Collin County and 159,022 in Denton...
Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports
Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties
Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
White Settlement Police Release Commemorative Badge
(WBAP/KLIF) — The White Settlement Police Department unveiled a commemorative police badge and coin, Wednesday, highlighting the 80-year partnership between the community, Lockheed-Martin, and the U.S. Air Force. In 1942, the first B-24 Liberator bomber rolled off the assembly line in White Settlement. Since that time, members of the...
Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room
Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
DeSoto votes to hold banks accountable for equitable lending to minority borrowers
DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto City Council voted unanimously to adopt a "responsible banking ordinance" at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The ordinance amends the city's "General Provisions" chapter of its Code of Ordinance, to include specific requirements for banks that wish to do business with the City of DeSoto.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Dallas County DA says Bail falls on Judges
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is responding by calls by Police to curb a growing number of repeat offenders. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said on Wednesday that violent offenders are being let out of jail on low level bonds, leading to a jump in repeat offenders in communities of color.
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
WBAP Morning News: Lots Of Flu This Season?
North Texas Hospitals are overwhelmed with pediatric flu and RSV cases. Stephen Love – President and CEO at DFW Hospital Council – discusses his outlook with Ernie & Hal.
Feds Pop Dallas Lawyer Over Alleged $1 Billion Tax Shelter Scheme
Federal authorities say they’ve charged Joseph Garza, a 79-year-old Dallas lawyer, with creating tax shelters to hide more than $1 billion of money from the Internal Revenue Service for his big-dollar clients. Arrested at his home on Oct. 25, he appeared in court the following day, facing 18 counts...
