Dallas, TX

Mark Akins
2d ago

Like all individuals, they should vote as they see fit for themselves.

6
 

Texas Observer

Progressive Prosecutor on Trial in Dallas Election

Incumbent John Creuzot's policies could reduce incarceration rates in his county, but a GOP challenger seeks to dismantle his efforts. To his Republican opposition, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policies look “soft” on crime. Within a year of taking office in 2019, he stated his office wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes including shoplifting baby formula and, in many cases, first-time marijuana possession. Creuzot clearly signaled that decarceration was his goal, making him one of a small but visible contingent of reformist DAs to win over voters nationwide in the past decade. Creuzot is up for reelection this November, and the race will serve as a referendum on these progressive policies.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country

DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza.  She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots

Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports

Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties

Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

White Settlement Police Release Commemorative Badge

(WBAP/KLIF) — The White Settlement Police Department unveiled a commemorative police badge and coin, Wednesday, highlighting the 80-year partnership between the community, Lockheed-Martin, and the U.S. Air Force. In 1942, the first B-24 Liberator bomber rolled off the assembly line in White Settlement. Since that time, members of the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
dmagazine.com

Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room

Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas County DA says Bail falls on Judges

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is responding by calls by Police to curb a growing number of repeat offenders. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said on Wednesday that violent offenders are being let out of jail on low level bonds, leading to a jump in repeat offenders in communities of color.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Feds Pop Dallas Lawyer Over Alleged $1 Billion Tax Shelter Scheme

Federal authorities say they’ve charged Joseph Garza, a 79-year-old Dallas lawyer, with creating tax shelters to hide more than $1 billion of money from the Internal Revenue Service for his big-dollar clients. Arrested at his home on Oct. 25, he appeared in court the following day, facing 18 counts...
DALLAS, TX

