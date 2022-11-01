(WBAP/KLIF) – The final stretch of fundraising in the race for Texas Governor saw Democrat Beto O’Rourke edge incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Beto O’Rourke announced on Tuesday that his campaign for governor raised $10.5 million from more than 237,500 contributions between September 30 and October 29. Teachers once again pitched in more times than any other occupation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO