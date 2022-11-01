ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Recruiter warns against viral ‘white wording’ hack when applying for jobs

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuLys_0iv3U3ns00

Career advice is all over social media, but beware one viral “hack” that could stop you from landing that dream job.

The “white wording” hack went Twitter viral in 2020, after a woman claimed the best way to ensure your resume will be seen is by copying and pasting the job description into the bottom of the resume and coloring it white.

This way, she explained in the tweet — which recently resurfaced — the applicant tracking software that scans resumes for keywords will pick yours up and make sure a recruiter reads it.

The theory has some Twitter users convinced — but one recruiter says it’s best to avoid that technique if you actually want your job application to be viewed by the right people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7Idx_0iv3U3ns00
Erica Rivera, who posts job application advice to TikTok, says “white wording” is a big no-no.
career.diva/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6Dwx_0iv3U3ns00
She posts advice about how to apply for jobs and how to handle job interviews.
career.diva/TikTok

Erica Rivera, a senior recruiter at Google, told BuzzFeed News recruiters often immediately disregard the resumes of people who do this.

“This hack has been circulating for years now,” she explained. “Many recruiters are aware of it. A quick ‘select all’ of the text on one’s resume could uncover this and get a person rejected.”

Rivera — who often posts advice for job applicants to her TikTok account — added that some applicant tracking systems have started picking up on resumes that have been white worded — though not in a good way.

@career.diva

How to stop your application from getting rejected by the ATS scan – #resume #ats #job #jobtips #career #careeradvice #careertiktok

♬ original sound – Erica Rivera

“ATS technology has become much more sophisticated,” she warned. “You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager.”

According to HR professionals on social media, the best way to make sure your job application proceeds to the next round is to make an effort and have a solid resume and cover letter.

“As someone who works in HR and hiring, don’t do this!” one person wrote about the “white wording” hack.

“Tailor your resume, show that you have experience doing what the job description asks for, show concrete examples instead of key buzzwords!” the person continued. “Trained HR professionals will know that you did this!!”

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Sacramento

Employees are searching for "believable" reasons to call off work

U.S. workers want to take more time off from their jobs and are increasingly turning to the internet to find credible reasons to do so. That's the main takeaway from a new report released Tuesday from Frank Recruitment Group, a U.K.-based technology recruiting company. The firm analyzed Google search engine traffic from 2018 and 2022 and found that searches for excuses to miss work rose 630% during that time period. Searches for "believable excuses for missing work" and "realistic excuses for missing work" rose substantially, the report found. Other phrases people searched for more often included "best excuses for missing work,"...
TheConversationCanada

Why the job you apply for may not be the job you get

When most people apply for jobs, they expect the job description on postings to match the job that will be filled. However, our recently published study examining startup hiring shows that this isn’t always the case. Sometimes the job someone applies for might not end up being the same job they are hired for. Jobs can evolve between the time a decision is made to hire someone, and the actual hiring process itself. Hiring managers might change job duties, hire someone for a different job than the one they are applying for, or abandon the job search altogether. While this might...
Upworthy

People support woman who was harassed by couple for not giving up the extra seat she purchased

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 23, 2022. Reddit users are rallying to support a fellow Reddit user who, in a recent post shared to the r/AmItheAsshole community, shared how she was harassed by a couple for not giving up her extra seat—which she paid for—so that they could sit together. In the post, which has been upvoted more than 34,300 times since being uploaded earlier this year, u/Tessy23 asked if she was in the wrong for not letting them have their way. "I am obese. Like I am comfortable having two seats in the plane type of obese. I am well aware of that and I really don't like to bother people with my weight," she wrote.
CBS News

Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy