Jennifer Aniston Looks Back On 'Friends' Days Ahead Of Matthew Perry's Bombshell Memoir Release

Jennifer Aniston took a trip down memory lane while getting into the spooky spirit.

The actress — who played the iconic Rachel Green on Friends — comically celebrated Halloween on Monday, October 31, by giving all the people who could relate to her beloved character a shoutout.

Aniston posted a clip to her Instagram Story from a Halloween-themed Friends episode where she and Monica, played by Courteney Cox, go back and forth over Rachel's outfit. In the scene, Rachel walks into Monica's apartment wearing a striking, black strapless dress saying "Hi!"

Monica sees her friend's outfit and says, "Wait, you're supposed to wear a costume," to which Rachel replies, "I am. I am a woman who spent a lot of money on a dress and she wants to wear it because soon she won't be able to fit into it."

Aniston added alongside the clip, "This one's for all the Rachel's out there," while tagging @friends.

Aniston's reference to the famed show came hours before her costar Matthew Perry released his highly anticipated memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he discusses his struggles with alcohol and drugs, as well as his time on Friends. Perry's memoir hit shelves Tuesday, November 1.

As OK! learned, Perry addressed his awkward crush on the We're the Millers star and how she rejected him in his book. Noting that "it was clear" the Just Go With It actress immediately felt Perry "liked her too much, or in the wrong kind of way" before they were even costars, he still asked Aniston out on a date.

Perry claimed Aniston politely turned him down but offered that they still be friends, but the 17 Again actor admitted he told her they couldn't be friends. Though he still had a lingering crush on Aniston when they both landed roles in Friends in 1994, they were "able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer."

In another excerpt from the book, Perry touched on his relationship with Aniston again, insisting she and their fellow costars saved his life during the show's run.

"'We can smell it,' she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural 'we' hit me like a sledgehammer," Perry recalled of a conversation with Aniston. Describing their talk as "devastating," Perry said it led him to hire a sober companion at work — but he later admitted that the ninth season was the only one he was wholly sober during.

Despite Perry confessing that he didn't think his Friends costars would care to read his pages — “Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of ‘Friends’ are going to care about this. Why would they read it? I don’t know," he said in a recent interview — he hinted that it would mean a lot to him if they showed interest.

In fact, Perry shared that "I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already," referring to the Friends cast members, before the book was even released, "So hopefully, [I get] more."

"It's very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book]," Perry concluded.