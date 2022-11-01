ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State ranked No. 15 in first CFB Playoff rankings

By Ryan Risky
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first college football playoff rankings are out and Penn State checks in at No. 15. This comes after the Nittany Lions suffered their second loss of the season against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Penn State is one of four Big Ten teams to be ranked. Illinois checks in one slot behind the Nittany Lions at No. 16, while Michigan checks in at No. 5, and Ohio State is No. 2.

The SEC controls three of the top six spots with Tennessee leading the charge at No. 1 with Georgia and Alabama behind the Vols at No. 3 and No. 6 respectively.

DC News Now

Penn State volleyball beat Terps 3-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball bounce back from two-straight Big ten losses to beat Maryland 3-1 from Rec Hall. Junior Allie Holland led Penn State with 14 kills and seven blocks. The Terps only won the third set. Up next, Penn State travels to New Jersey to take on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

Washington shines in midseason breakout

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last two weeks, Penn State’s offense has looked much more aggressive, and it goes hand-in-hand with the midseason outbreak of Parker Washington. After a slow start over the first six games where he failed to score, the sophomore caught touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. On Saturday against Ohio State, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

