Carlisle, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Drug use by Redfield woman allegedly endangers child

A Redfield woman was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers determined her drug use was a danger to her child. Anastasiya Andreeva Walker, 34, of 919 Taylor St., Redfield, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Dallas County...
REDFIELD, IA
K92.3

Iowa Parents Hope for Safe Return of College-Aged Daughter

Still fresh on everyone's mind is the case of Mollie Tibbetts, the Brooklyn, Iowa college student who went missing in 2018 after going on a run near her hometown and was later found dead, at the hands of Christian Bahena Rivera. More recently was the disappearance and death of Gabby...
AMES, IA
dmcityview.com

An update on Marty Tirrell. Judicial performance and voter outreach. Veteran homelessness. Top home sales. And a historic conversation.

Marty Tirrell, the sports broadcaster and conman, is back in Des Moines, wearing an ankle bracelet while on “home confinement status” until his release date from the federal prison system in August of next year. According to a federal official, Tirrell is working at Sports Byline, a talk-radio sports network.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowa YouTubers Plead Guilty for Involvement Huge Poaching Scandal

Josh and Sarah Bowmar have nearly 300,000 subscribers on YouTube with a hunting-based channel. The top eight videos on the Ankeny couple's channel, Bowmar Bowhunting, have all received over a million views, with 11 reaching over half a million people. Additionally, they have 335,000 followers on Instagram and their own...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance

Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
BAXTER, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)

First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests, one citation, and one theft. Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner of Creston at 307 N Maple Street for Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gestures. Officers transported Hanner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond. Police cited and released...
CRESTON, IA
