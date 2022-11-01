Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO