Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect has bond revoked
The suspect of August's quadruple homicide in Laurel has pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
theperrynews.com
Drug use by Redfield woman allegedly endangers child
A Redfield woman was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers determined her drug use was a danger to her child. Anastasiya Andreeva Walker, 34, of 919 Taylor St., Redfield, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Dallas County...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
Iowa Parents Hope for Safe Return of College-Aged Daughter
Still fresh on everyone's mind is the case of Mollie Tibbetts, the Brooklyn, Iowa college student who went missing in 2018 after going on a run near her hometown and was later found dead, at the hands of Christian Bahena Rivera. More recently was the disappearance and death of Gabby...
dmcityview.com
An update on Marty Tirrell. Judicial performance and voter outreach. Veteran homelessness. Top home sales. And a historic conversation.
Marty Tirrell, the sports broadcaster and conman, is back in Des Moines, wearing an ankle bracelet while on “home confinement status” until his release date from the federal prison system in August of next year. According to a federal official, Tirrell is working at Sports Byline, a talk-radio sports network.
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
Iowa YouTubers Plead Guilty for Involvement Huge Poaching Scandal
Josh and Sarah Bowmar have nearly 300,000 subscribers on YouTube with a hunting-based channel. The top eight videos on the Ankeny couple's channel, Bowmar Bowhunting, have all received over a million views, with 11 reaching over half a million people. Additionally, they have 335,000 followers on Instagram and their own...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Albia Newspapers
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)
First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests, one citation, and one theft. Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner of Creston at 307 N Maple Street for Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gestures. Officers transported Hanner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond. Police cited and released...
K92.3
