ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Football, World Series most popular on television

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uRfl_0iv3RoyR00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.

3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.

4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.

5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.

8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.

12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.

15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Ink

FOX News Star Launches Another

FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake

Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
GEORGIA STATE
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
TheDailyBeast

NewsNation, Chris Cuomo’s New Home, Is in Danger of Losing Millions of Cable Subscribers

NewsNation, the new home of disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, could be dropped from millions of homes by the end of this week if its parent company Nexstar cannot reach an agreement with cable provider Verizon Fios.In a message delivered to customers of its Fios TV service, Verizon stated that its “contract with Nexstar ends on October 14, 2022 and your Fios TV package contains Nexstar channels,” adding that it is currently “working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement.”According to Verizon, however, Nexstar—the largest television station owner in the United States—“has proposed charging over 64% more...
WASHINGTON STATE
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 24 Morning Show Ratings: For Second Week in a Row, GMA and Today Split First Place

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. For the second week in a row, ABC Good Morning America and NBC’s Today shared the spoils at the top of the morning show race. GMA took the top spot in total viewers, while Today show is No. 1 in the adults 25-54 demo.
AdWeek

Here’s What Viewers Should Expect From CBS News on Election Night

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CBS News and Stations will deliver live midterm elections coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The CBS News’ America Decides: Campaign ‘22 election night special begins at 5 p.m. ET on CBS News Streaming and on CBS TV from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT, again from 11-11:35 p.m. ET for select CBS affiliates and continues from 12:37-2 a.m. ET live across all time zones.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks release CB Sidney Jones following trade deadline

The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed. Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts after doctor orders ‘vocal rest’

Country music star Reba McEntire said she is postponing three concerts set for this weekend after her doctor told her “to go on vocal rest.”. McEntire, 67, announced on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule the concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, CNN reported.
COLUMBUS, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now.
BOSTON, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
140K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy