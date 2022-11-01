Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Freezing in Brazil? Tech issues plague first days of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The first few days of the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have not lacked in excitement, thanks to an abundance of closely contested matches and incredible energy coming from the Brazilian crowd. But it’s not all been smooth sailing, and that’s not just in reference to the...
dotesports.com
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
Qatar is about to host the World Cup but passion for their own league is in short supply... despite stars like Xavi, Guardiola and Batistuta playing for big money there in the past, crowds are TINY and it's migrants - not locals - providing the atmosphere
Best of luck to anyone among Qatar's 2.8million population seeking to avoid the World Cup being held in their country this month. Reminders that the football world is about to visit can be found at every turn, especially in the capital city of Doha where the majority of matches will be played and most of the teams and fans based.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi primed for run with Argentina after impressive start to season at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month and the 35-year-old is in some of the best form of his late career after an impressive start to his second season in France. Les Parisiens' No. 30 has scored seven goals and...
dotesports.com
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
dotesports.com
Sh1ro feels ‘weirdly confident’ at IEM Rio CS:GO Major despite Cloud9’s shaky performances
Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
dotesports.com
FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
dotesports.com
GamerLegion’s boost on Overpass was OP. What does the IEM Rio Major rulebook say?
GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.
Premier League clubs to reject Argentina request to release World Cup player early
Premier League clubs are expected to reject a request from Argentina to drop World Cup players from final round of fixtures before tournament.
dotesports.com
ESL quickly caves on IEM Rio Major changes after Gaules, CS:GO community outcry
Counter-Strike’s IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage has been a phenomenal showcasing of Brazilian pride. The South American rosters have had the cheers of the crowd behind them in every match, but this could be a problem for certain rosters. In an effort to prevent members of the IEM...
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Lionel Messi documentary will explore Argentina’s historic Copa America win
While many Cristiano Ronaldo fans would oppose, Lionel Messi is the most influential soccer player in the world. Messi has become a world wide icon, primarily in Argentina and Barcelona, where he’s faced some of the biggest moments in his career. And while he won plenty of titles...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
dotesports.com
FaZe vs. C9, NAVI vs. Vitality highlight first round of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The first matchups of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage are set after the conclusion of Challengers Stage today. And viewers will get to watch four giants go against each other in the first round of the second stage of the event. Due to Cloud9 and Vitality advancing to Legends Stage...
dotesports.com
Woxic leaves Eternal Fire’s active CS:GO lineup, wants to join a new project
Star AWPer and co-founder of Eternal Fire Özgür “woxic” Eker will no longer play for the No. 1 CS:GO team in Turkey, he said in a personal statement today. Woxic’s decision to bench himself comes after Eternal Fire didn’t reach the IEM Rio Major following a 1-3 campaign in the Europe Regional Major Ranking (A). Since then, the Turkish organization replaced in-game leader Engin “MAJ3R” Küpeli with Yasin “xfl0ud” Koç in early October and parted ways with Ahmet “paz” Karahoca and head coach Canpolat “hardstyle” Yıldıran on Oct. 31.
India close on World Cup semi-finals with rain-assisted win over Bangladesh
India put one foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a rain-assisted victory over Bangladesh, who looked on course for an upset before the weather intervened in Adelaide.India racked up a competitive 184 for six batting first, Virat Kohli unbeaten on 64 and KL Rahul hitting four sixes on his way to 50, but were put under pressure by some fierce hitting from Liton Das.The opener blazed away in the powerplay, scoring 59 in 27 deliveries as the Tigers raced to 66 without loss after seven overs.That placed them 17 ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations as the...
dotesports.com
Reports point to Valve bringing Dota 2 Majors to Peru, Poland, and Indonesia
The International 2022 brought Dota 2’s biggest stage to Singapore for the first time, but Valve kept information about the next set of big competitive events close to the chest. Now, sources close to the company have seemingly disclosed the locations for all three Majors that will make up the 2022-2023 Dota Pro Circuits’ pillars heading into the next TI.
