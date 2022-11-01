Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus. No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers...
ketk.com
Women admit to smuggling heroin in potato chip bags
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Mexican women pleaded guilty to smuggling two pounds of heroin in potato chip bags, federal authorities said. Maria Luisa Hernandez-Alanis, 41, and Tania Melissa Coutino-Hernandez, 40, pleaded guilty importing 100 grams or more of heroin, court documents show. On Sept. 4, Hernandez-Alanis and Coutino-Hernandez...
CBP details $6.1M narcotics seizure at Laredo Port of Entry in Texas
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have detailed a recent $6.1 million narcotics seizure in separate incidents at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge and World Trade Bridge. “The dedicated employees of CBP continue to fulfill the agency’s border … Read More » The post CBP details $6.1M narcotics seizure at Laredo Port of Entry in Texas appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a man, 20-year-old Raul Botello, Jr., who is accused of aggravated robbery with a firearm. On Thursday, September 22, Laredo Police officers got to the 800 block of North Seymour Avenue for a call of a robbery. When officers got there, they spoke to a male victim. The victim knows Botello and said that Botello had gone by his residence and threatened him and his wife by saying he was going to shoot the residence if she did not sign a title to their vehicles. According to the victims, Botello showed the handle of a gun he was concealing. The victims mentioned they both feared for their life.
kgns.tv
CBP officers seize $6.1 million in drugs
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over $6 million in drugs are found at two Laredo international bridges. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) both incidents happened over the weekend. The first incident was at Gateway to the Americas International Bridge #1 on Saturday, a man was found with over 20 pounds of cocaine in his personal belongings. The next day at the World Trade Bridge, over 600 pounds of meth were found in a tractor.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the big ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event approaches, the City of Laredo is bringing awareness to some of the struggles the disease brings. The disease destroys memory and other vital mental functions. The rate of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in African Americans and Hispanics is higher than in any other race.
kgns.tv
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
kgns.tv
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office foils two drug smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are allegedly caught trying to smuggle in drugs into the Webb County Jail on two separate occasions. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Correctional officers arrested Raul Moreno Uvalle, 29 and Bayron Sanchez Rodriguez, 32. The first incident happened on Sunday morning when officers...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
kgns.tv
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is behind bars for allegedly exposing himself to a young girl. Anthony Lee Reyes, 20 was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. His case stems from a call made to Webb County Sheriff Office on Monday. According to reports, deputies responded to...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department investigating cause of warehouse fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out at a warehouse last week. Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Evergreen Recycling Center located at 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue. According to Laredo Fire Department Public Information...
kgns.tv
LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the coronavirus pandemic seems like it’s a thing of the past, the Laredo Independent School District is reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among its students. The board of director met on Monday morning where it came out that the cases involve an elementary...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department investigating tractor trailer fire
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department continues the investigation into what caused a truck to go up in flames Tuesday night. The fire took place just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to reports, two trucks were completely destroyed by the blaze and...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting citizens to a current wave of scam calls. In a recent Facebook post from Laredo Police, they say citizens have been receiving calls from scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and posing as police investigators. The unsuspecting persons are...
kgns.tv
Career Day at Centeno Elementary
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide. On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49. He is five feet, six inches, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Oso
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Oso is looking for more than just the bare necessities. Oso is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and a half but he still acts like a puppy. He loves to be the center of...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween. For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica. The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201...
Comments / 0