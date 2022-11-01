Read full article on original website
golfcourseindustry.com
Chicago Golf Club lands 2033 U.S. Women’s Open
The USGA announced that Chicago Golf Club, in Wheaton, Illinois, will be the host site for the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and the 2036 Walker Cup Match. The historic club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, most recently the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018.
Loyola Phoenix
‘What was the point?’: Three Women Come Forward In Lawsuit Against Loyola
Content warning: Sexual misconduct, assault, rape, vulgar language. Marissa Sepulveda cried and physically shook while she sat in the back of Loyola University Chicago’s admissions office, where she worked to recruit new students, at the end of September 2021. In a report to the university, she wrote up the details of the night she said she was raped during her sophomore year in 2019.
A 460-Square-Foot, Oddly Shaped Chicago Studio Is Only Three Feet Wide at Its Narrowest Point
Sarah Crowley is an interiors, food + lifestyle photographer living in Chicago. When she's not taking pictures, Sarah is likely out and about trying new sandwiches around the city with her fiancé, Jeff. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
This Illinois City Was Just Named Most Family-Friendliest
A travel website just claimed the Most Family-Friendliest Town in the state of Illinois, and I have to admit I somewhat agree with their choice. Travel Pulse just named the 50 Most Family-Friendly Towns in each state and named Chicago for Illinois. Now, I do love Chicago don't get me wrong, but when I am there visiting there really is nothing nice about that city. I am sure residents of Chicago get sick of tourists, but you have to know that when leaving in a big city you are going to get millions of people each year visiting. According to Travel Pulse,
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
phscutlass.com
Football playoffs first round PHS vs. DGS
On Friday October 28, 2022 an action packed showdown between the Palatine Pirates (8-1) and the Downers Grove South Mustangs (6-3) took place at Chic Anderson Stadium, resulting in a 31-23 Pirates win. After a key sack from junior Phillip Rolek on a third down with five yards to go...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Sports roundup: Marist stops LTHS volleyball in sectional semifinals
Probably the best moment during another outstanding Lyons Township High School girls volleyball season was outlasting rival Marist in three sets Sept. 17. The Lions nearly felt the elation again Oct. 31 on a much bigger stage. LTHS started strong and took the first set, but the RedHawks rallied for...
Toothless in Chicago: Top 10 Towns Where Most, Fewest Seniors Have Lost All Their Teeth — and What It Tells Us
Your smile can say a lot about your overall health. According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in every six adults 65 or older has lost all of his or her teeth. It’s twice as likely to happen to senior citizens who suffer from emphysema, heart disease or who have a history of strokes.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back
(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.
40 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3715 W. Conestoga, Crystal Lake
One-of-a-kind custom home located in tranquil Heritage Hills. Formally a builder’s model, this home features high-end finishes along with all the bells and whistles! Prepare to enjoy the attention to detail and craftsmanship. This all-brick home rests on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and takes advantage of a rolling hillside.
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proud
Education is more than academics. If you think education is all about collecting data and gaining knowledge through reading, studying, experiencing, listening, and traveling, a teacher in Chicago is here to prove you wrong.
Eater
Some of the Best Chicago Tavern Pizza Comes From a Logan Square Brewery
For Middle Brow Brewery’s Pete Ternes, there’s a little bit of magic in recreating food that he cherished growing up in the city’s South Suburbs. That’s what he and his staff have been quietly doing at his Logan Square brewpub where Tavern Tuesdays have taken off.
