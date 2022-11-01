Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wilmington Apple
Town Common Lights Turn Green This November In Honor Of Wilmington Veterans
WILMINGTON, MA — The lights on the Wilmington Town Common have once again turned green this November to honor veterans. Wilmington Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia requested that the Town Common lights be illuminated “to show our continued support of veterans from all eras that live in Wilmington.”
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Warrants
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between October 21, 2022 to October 27, 2022. Manaurys Munoz (37, Lynn) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License. (10:35am) Dena Bradstreet (47, Haverhill) was served a...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: D. Joe Unni, 57
WILMINGTON, MA — D. Joe Unni, 57, of Wilmington and formerly of North Reading, died unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife Cindy (LaPorte) Unni of Wilmington; his daughters, Hannah and Isabella, his step-son Brian; his brothers, Father John Unni of Saint Cecilia Parish in Boston and Paul Unni and his wife Diane of Pennsylvania, his step-sister Natalie Todaro-Blake of Maine; his niece Paige and his former wife Patty Unni of Methuen, along with his in-laws Joe and Donna LaPorte, Wendy LaPorte, Richard LaPorte and his wife Judy, Bob LaPorte and his partner Veronica, and Michelle Wronski and her husband Ron. Joe has many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Estelle (Plante) Unni.
whdh.com
Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
Wilmington Apple
Residents Invited To Wilmington Veterans Day Ceremony On November 11
WILMINGTON, MA — In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Wilmington Housing Authority Thanks Lucas & Nickolas Gorham For Their Eagle Scout Projects At Deming Way
The Wilmington Housing Authority and tenants of Deming Way would like to thank the Gorham Family for the time they’ve spent beautifying the grounds of the developments. As Boy Scouts (though years apart), brothers Nickolas and Lucas chose the Deming Way developments to be recipients of their Eagle Scout projects. In September of 2016, Nickolas had constructed a gazebo on the grounds that still serves to entertain many tenants today. Six years later, Lucas followed suit and has built three cement benches that will be well loved.
whdh.com
Middleton man accused of repeatedly vandalizing sign at Winthrop Beach
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton man is facing charges he repeatedly vandalized a sign on Winthrop Beach. Police in Winthrop said they obtained video from a camera showing the suspect walking up to the sign, writing on it with a heavy marker and walking away. Police said the sign...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: St. Thomas & St. Dorothy’s Holding Thanksgiving Food Drive On November 5-6
WILMINGTON, MA – The Parish of the Transfiguration’s Charities Committee is conducting a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help families in need within the St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s parishes. Donations can be left inside the entrances of both St. Thomas and St. Dorothy’s on Saturday, November 5,...
whdh.com
Transit Police: 1-month-old reportedly OK after alleged kidnapping ends in Medford with arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - Within an hour of alerting the public, MBTA Transit Police say a vehicle connected to an alleged kidnapping at South Station was located, and that the 1-month-old child involved was safe. In an update on social medial, authorities said the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was stopped...
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics Team To Hold Car Wash On November 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington/Bedford High School Gymnastics team is holding a car wash this Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, in the Fourth of July Building’s parking lot. Donations via cash or Venmo are appreciated. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter....
whdh.com
Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Woman sought by police in $2K battery theft
More than $2,000 worth of 18-volt batteries were stolen from Ace Hardware on West Main Street on Oct. 22, according to Norton police.
Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
Missing Dog Found Stuck in Muddy Pond in Massachusetts
After two days of searching, Massachusetts officials located a missing 1-year-old dog after he got trapped in a muddy pond. Initially, Louie, the dark brown-and-white pup with soulful eyes disappeared from Crescent Street, Tewksbury near Helvetia Street and Chandler Street. Billerica Animal Control soon notified the public to be on the lookout for the young dog. Thankfully, though, just 48 hours after Louie’s family filed the report of their missing family member, animal control officers and firefighters found little Louie. Though, he was in a bit of a rough spot.
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night
BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
whdh.com
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Mary L. Letellier, 92
BILLERICA, MA — Mary L. Letellier, age 92, wife of the late John J. Letellier died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 25 at her home. She was born in Martin, GA, July 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Garvin and Eva (Lawson) Taylor and lived in Georgia, Wilmington and Billerica before most recently moving to Nashua, NH with her daughter.
