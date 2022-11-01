Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect
Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
hometownnewsnow.com
Felon with Gun Reeled In
(Michigan City, IN) - A convicted felon with a gun has been taken off the streets in Michigan City. It’s the latest arrest in Michigan City, where police have been targeting gun violators. Police said 31-year-old Devon Todd was stopped near the lakefront early Sunday after committing several traffic...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges for Extreme Road Rage
(La Porte County, IN) - Road rage led to punches and a driver striking a man with his vehicle near Michigan City. Ryan Perrin, 36, of Trail Creek, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony, and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to court...
inkfreenews.com
Officers Find 50 Pills During Traffic Stop; Warsaw Woman Arrested
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and 50 pills during a traffic stop. Charlene K. Marshall, 51, 121 E. Main St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony.
abc57.com
Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. St. Joseph County Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
abc57.com
Who killed Marlys Harper: part 2
We continue this story back in 1993 at Middlebury apartments in the city of Elkhart. Marlys Harper, a resident at the time was hosting a party with her cousin Kizzy Harper and some friends. The group was drinking when they heard a knock at the door. A man, unfamiliar to...
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
abc57.com
Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Mayor names November Trans Awareness month
Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller presented a proclamation to the Transgender Resource Education and Enrichment Services. The mayor declared the month of November to be Trans Awareness month in The City. On social media, he said South Bend joins in raising visibility about transgender people and seeks to address...
95.3 MNC
Homeless woman sentenced after home invasion
A homeless woman is going to prison, after breaking into a Dowagiac home. It happened in August, 2021, when the woman, 50-year-old Jennifer Anderson, allegedly broke into the home on West Division Street. Leader Publications reports that she forced herself in, pushed past people, and punched a dog in the...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating shooting on Wilber Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officers with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Wilber Street. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, two victims, a male and female, suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene but...
95.3 MNC
Two people wounded in shooting on Wilber Street in South Bend
The South Bend Police department is investigating a shooting. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 600 block of Wilber Street. Police say that a man and a woman both suffered from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the hospital for treatment. The Violent Crimes...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
