New York State

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay's 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

NewsNation, Chris Cuomo’s New Home, Is in Danger of Losing Millions of Cable Subscribers

NewsNation, the new home of disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, could be dropped from millions of homes by the end of this week if its parent company Nexstar cannot reach an agreement with cable provider Verizon Fios.In a message delivered to customers of its Fios TV service, Verizon stated that its “contract with Nexstar ends on October 14, 2022 and your Fios TV package contains Nexstar channels,” adding that it is currently “working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement.”According to Verizon, however, Nexstar—the largest television station owner in the United States—“has proposed charging over 64% more...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake

Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Column: World Series gem shows how much baseball has changed

For those who gripe about baseball squandering far too much time wallowing in its past — yep, count me in — the only no-hitters in World Series history prove just how much the game has, indeed, changed. About the only similarity between Don Larsen's perfect game for the...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed

When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
NEW YORK STATE
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants' first trip to the playoffs since 2016 within grasp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen was able to walk around his new neighborhood in New Jersey in relative obscurity after being named the general manager of the New York Giants in January. The 43-year-old had been out of the spotlight as the Buffalo Bills assistant GM the...
NEW YORK STATE
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 24 Morning Show Ratings: For Second Week in a Row, GMA and Today Split First Place

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. For the second week in a row, ABC Good Morning America and NBC’s Today shared the spoils at the top of the morning show race. GMA took the top spot in total viewers, while Today show is No. 1 in the adults 25-54 demo.
Citrus County Chronicle

Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night. Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Ravens, Jackson, aim to stop Saints' resurgence on MNF

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints' first season since former coach Sean Payton’s retirement has been a struggle. Yet first-year coach Dennis Allen’s chances of salvaging this campaign rose considerably last week with a dominant, shutout victory that harkened back to the Saints squads that made four straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Former ESPN Host Cari Champion Lands Big Job on Streaming Service

Cari Champion has landed a big job on Prime Video. According to the New York Post, Amazon will have its lineup of daily sports talk shows on Prime Video from morning to night, and Champion, who is known for her work on ESPN, will host a show called The Cari Champion Show. She will be joined by Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons who will host Bonjour Sports Talk. The Cari Champion Show will air at 12 p.m. ET while Bonjour Sports Talk will air at 8 a.m. ET.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amari Cooper has been everything the Cleveland Browns hoped, providing leadership and high-quality play from the moment he arrived via trade from Dallas. He has been a standard of unquestioned excellence. Except for about eight seconds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
TAMPA, FL

