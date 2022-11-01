Read full article on original website
World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay's 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.
NewsNation, Chris Cuomo’s New Home, Is in Danger of Losing Millions of Cable Subscribers
NewsNation, the new home of disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, could be dropped from millions of homes by the end of this week if its parent company Nexstar cannot reach an agreement with cable provider Verizon Fios.In a message delivered to customers of its Fios TV service, Verizon stated that its “contract with Nexstar ends on October 14, 2022 and your Fios TV package contains Nexstar channels,” adding that it is currently “working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement.”According to Verizon, however, Nexstar—the largest television station owner in the United States—“has proposed charging over 64% more...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Earning Massive Fortunes! See the Anchors’ Net Worths
Since 1975, Good Morning America has dominated the ABC lineup with its extensive coverage and well-loved anchors. Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and more broadcasters have become favorites on the Emmy-winning program. The whopping net worths of all of the show’s popular hosts will blow you away. Robin made her...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
Column: World Series gem shows how much baseball has changed
For those who gripe about baseball squandering far too much time wallowing in its past — yep, count me in — the only no-hitters in World Series history prove just how much the game has, indeed, changed. About the only similarity between Don Larsen's perfect game for the...
CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed
When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
Giants' first trip to the playoffs since 2016 within grasp
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen was able to walk around his new neighborhood in New Jersey in relative obscurity after being named the general manager of the New York Giants in January. The 43-year-old had been out of the spotlight as the Buffalo Bills assistant GM the...
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 24 Morning Show Ratings: For Second Week in a Row, GMA and Today Split First Place
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. For the second week in a row, ABC Good Morning America and NBC’s Today shared the spoils at the top of the morning show race. GMA took the top spot in total viewers, while Today show is No. 1 in the adults 25-54 demo.
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night. Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second...
Ravens, Jackson, aim to stop Saints' resurgence on MNF
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints' first season since former coach Sean Payton’s retirement has been a struggle. Yet first-year coach Dennis Allen’s chances of salvaging this campaign rose considerably last week with a dominant, shutout victory that harkened back to the Saints squads that made four straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020.
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth...
Packers and Lions meet with combined 9-game losing streak
DETROIT (AP) — The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are struggling. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.
Popculture
Former ESPN Host Cari Champion Lands Big Job on Streaming Service
Cari Champion has landed a big job on Prime Video. According to the New York Post, Amazon will have its lineup of daily sports talk shows on Prime Video from morning to night, and Champion, who is known for her work on ESPN, will host a show called The Cari Champion Show. She will be joined by Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons who will host Bonjour Sports Talk. The Cari Champion Show will air at 12 p.m. ET while Bonjour Sports Talk will air at 8 a.m. ET.
Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amari Cooper has been everything the Cleveland Browns hoped, providing leadership and high-quality play from the moment he arrived via trade from Dallas. He has been a standard of unquestioned excellence. Except for about eight seconds.
Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
WEEK OF OCT 24 RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS HITS FOUR-WEEK HIGH IN TOTAL VIEWERS & KEY DEMOS
Increases Viewership Across-the-Board Vs. Last Week. Continues to Improve Competitively, Narrows Key Demo Gap vs. ABC in Week-Over-Week & Year-Over-Year Measurements. Nightly News hits a four-week high across the board with 6.657 million total viewers, 1.122 A25-54 viewers and 759,000 A18-49 viewers. Nightly News increases viewership across the board vs....
