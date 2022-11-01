ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

Philly Carjacker May Get 25 Years: Feds

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint early this year, authorities have announced. Shamire Young, 20, could face up to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said a driver stopped at a Wissahickon Avenue gas station early in the morning on March 11, leaving a passenger behind as he walked into the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA

A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGME

Man wanted for homicide in Philadelphia arrested in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Maine. Police in Auburn arrested 43-year-old Earl Hassan of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. According to police, Hassan was a passenger of a...
AUBURN, ME
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
