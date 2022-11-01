Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
Philadelphia police make 4th arrest in high school ambush shooting after football scrimmage; 5th teen at large
Philadelphia police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to September ambush shooting at Roxborough High School following a football scrimmage, as a fifth remains at large.
Philly Carjacker May Get 25 Years: Feds
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint early this year, authorities have announced. Shamire Young, 20, could face up to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said a driver stopped at a Wissahickon Avenue gas station early in the morning on March 11, leaving a passenger behind as he walked into the store.
Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA
A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
Suspect in Pa. crash that killed pregnant woman arrested in Boston
A man wanted in connection with a fatal Pennsylvania crash that killed a woman who was eight months pregnant and her unborn child was found and arrested in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Boston Police Department spokesperson. On Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., Boston police arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton...
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
Mother, 2 children climb roof to flee gunfire; boyfriend shot in Pa. home
A woman and her two young kids climbed the roof to escape the gunfire in their own home, according to reports. Authorities responded to a shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood and found the family screaming for help on top of the roof, 6ABC reported. The woman and her two kids,...
Man wanted for homicide in Philadelphia arrested in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Maine. Police in Auburn arrested 43-year-old Earl Hassan of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. According to police, Hassan was a passenger of a...
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
Chesco Man Choked Child, Slammed Woman Into Car During Argument: Police
A Chester County man accused of violently assaulting a woman and choking a child was convicted this week, authorities say. A Chesco jury found Adrian Rodriguez, 37, of Kennett Square, guilty of simple assault and child endangerment, District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. According to police, Rodriguez was...
Suspect sought in April homicide where man was found shot in the head in burned car, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with an April homicide in North Philadelphia. Officials began investigating the suspicious death of a man on the morning of April 18 after police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street. PREVIOUS:...
Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
43-Year-Old Norristown Man Arrested & Charged in Fatal Shooting of Camden Resident
A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Camden man on October 22, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Camden County Police officers were dispatched to...
Footage Released Of Suspects Sought In Fiery Philadelphia Homicide
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said shot another before setting fire to the victim's car. According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in his burning car around 8:30 a.m. on April 18. The suspect caught on surveillance footage...
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
Man killed, 2 critically wounded in Pa. neighborhood shooting
A 27-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting that occurred Monday night in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, according to CBS3. The incident happened happened along the 200 block of West Ontario Street around 8 p.m. Monday. The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was...
