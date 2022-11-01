ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

Blue Springs waterpark unveils name and logo

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Springs Parks & Recreation revealed the name and logo for its new waterpark Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony. The new waterpark, called Blue Surf Bay, will begin construction in mid-November and is scheduled to open in Spring of 2024 next to Blue Springs Fieldhouse.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Romeo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!. This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!. Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo

If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain will impact most of Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between 6 am and 1 pm, especially near and west of I-35. A few storms may be marginally severe weather with strong wind gusts and hail. Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the entire Kansas City region between 1 pm and 7 pm. A few storms between 5 and 8 pm may be marginally severe with strong wind gusts, small hail or a brief tornado. Please make sure you have the KMBC app, so you can receive weather alert information. Temperatures will drop later this morning and afternoon into the 40s and 50s as the cold front moves through. Lighter, colder rain showers are likely overnight through early Saturday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain and thunderstorms arrive Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Precipitation will make the end of the work week an Impact Day in Kansas City. IMPACT DROPPED: SATURDAY – rain moves out early in the morning. Some snowflakes could mix in early Saturday morning for far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Thursday night conditions...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Periods of rain, thunderstorms this evening in Kansas City region

Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times, until 8-10 PM. A snow/rain mix is possible midnight-8 AM as the storm system pulls away. Sun returns Saturday afternoon, great football weather Sunday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: The heavier rain and thunderstorms end 8-10 PM. Then, there will be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluespringsgov.com

City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark

Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
visitoverlandpark.com

Spend Thanksgiving at These Overland Park Restaurants

If hosting a big feast for Thanksgiving sounds daunting – plus the clean-up and fridge full of leftovers that come with it, spend Thanksgiving at a restaurant in Overland Park to enjoy the time with your loved ones without worrying about a thing. And while you’re at it, go ahead to plan to stay and spend Black Friday with us too. After all, Overland Park is pretty much the shopping mecca in the region.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
KANSAS CITY, MO

