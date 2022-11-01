Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
KCTV 5
Blue Springs waterpark unveils name and logo
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Springs Parks & Recreation revealed the name and logo for its new waterpark Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony. The new waterpark, called Blue Surf Bay, will begin construction in mid-November and is scheduled to open in Spring of 2024 next to Blue Springs Fieldhouse.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Beneficial rain, thunderstorms in Kansas City; Snowflakes tonight?
A large area of rain and thunderstorms will track across the region this afternoon and evening as temperatures drop to the low 40s. A round of rain, perhaps mixed with snow is possible later tonight! It was 70° this morning about 6 AM. Wow!. How much rain will fall...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Romeo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!. This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!. Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021. He...
momcollective.com
GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo
If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
KMBC.com
Rain will impact most of Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between 6 am and 1 pm, especially near and west of I-35. A few storms may be marginally severe weather with strong wind gusts and hail. Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the entire Kansas City region between 1 pm and 7 pm. A few storms between 5 and 8 pm may be marginally severe with strong wind gusts, small hail or a brief tornado. Please make sure you have the KMBC app, so you can receive weather alert information. Temperatures will drop later this morning and afternoon into the 40s and 50s as the cold front moves through. Lighter, colder rain showers are likely overnight through early Saturday morning.
KMBC.com
Rain and thunderstorms arrive Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Precipitation will make the end of the work week an Impact Day in Kansas City. IMPACT DROPPED: SATURDAY – rain moves out early in the morning. Some snowflakes could mix in early Saturday morning for far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Thursday night conditions...
kshb.com
Periods of rain, thunderstorms this evening in Kansas City region
Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times, until 8-10 PM. A snow/rain mix is possible midnight-8 AM as the storm system pulls away. Sun returns Saturday afternoon, great football weather Sunday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: The heavier rain and thunderstorms end 8-10 PM. Then, there will be a...
bluespringsgov.com
City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark
Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
kshb.com
Weather blog: Rain, snow forecast for Kansas City with an approaching strong storm
A strong storm is developing over the western United States and it is heading our way. The new LRC is setting up for the season, and this storm will be one that we will track through the next year. This November version of the cycling pattern is about to produce...
visitoverlandpark.com
Spend Thanksgiving at These Overland Park Restaurants
If hosting a big feast for Thanksgiving sounds daunting – plus the clean-up and fridge full of leftovers that come with it, spend Thanksgiving at a restaurant in Overland Park to enjoy the time with your loved ones without worrying about a thing. And while you’re at it, go ahead to plan to stay and spend Black Friday with us too. After all, Overland Park is pretty much the shopping mecca in the region.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Storm coming…needed rain…flakes too (THU-11/3)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another windy, warm day is on tap for the region as temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 60s. As a matter of fact, the low of 61 degrees will likely tie the record warm low for the date set back in 1964.
Friday rains cause ponding, flooding of I-35 south of downtown Kansas City
A band of heavier rainfall early Friday afternoon caused ponding and flooding of area roadways, delaying some drivers.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Rain for sure…maybe a flake? (WED-11/2)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK before you run to the store to stock up on all the milk and bread, I doubt this would be for KC… so let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. I’ve been noticing a few things in a...
Temperatures plummet as cold front, storms move into Kansas City
While Kansas City was still warm this morning, parts of St. Joseph, Missouri, were 45-degrees, a glimpse into what was in store for KC.
KCTV 5
Some parts of KC area may see flurries Saturday morning, but don’t expect much
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Late Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday a system carrying cold air will push by our area offering a chance for snow. Before you get alarmed, let me say that most of us will not witness this event and travel does not appear to be impacted by this latest threat from Mother Nature.
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
AdWeek
Mike Nicco Leaving KGO to Join KSHB in Kansas City as Chief Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Mike Nicco has been named chief meteorologist at Kansas City, Mo., NBC affiliate KSHB. Nicco comes from the ABC owned San Francisco...
Build KCI uses new video to show off terminal progress
Build KCI shared a new video showing progress crews made in October 2022, on Kansas City's new airport terminal.
KMBC.com
Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication. Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail. He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends...
Comments / 0