October nights in Vermont are warming fast
Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters. It's likely why we haven't had a snowy Halloween in quite some time.
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire's next governor.
mychamplainvalley.com
A Colchester Farm Market ends their fall season
Sam Mazza’s Farm Market is wrapping up the end of their fall season. The Farm Market’s corn-maze closed down on November 1. “The month of October is so busy between the corn maze and how many people visit us to play the game or do the hayride, it’s just an exciting time,” says Melissa Mazza.
WCAX
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are making preparation for the FIS Women’s World Cup in Killington a challenge. Killington attempted to begin snow-making in mid-October but warm temperatures then -- and a forecast trend in the coming days of more high temperatures -- is raising concerns. The...
WCAX
Tuesday Weathercast
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month.
WCAX
Vermont ski swap season underway
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new, or lightly used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun. Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly...
WCAX
Putting your fruit trees to bed for winter
Putting your fruit trees to bed for winter
WCAX
New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation. An eight-foot, first-of-its-kind wind turbine on the garage roof is part of a new pilot project spearheaded by Burlington Electric. “A new...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices high but stable
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
WCAX
Traffic detours in Burlington North and South ends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday morning construction crews will be out causing a detour to your morning commute. At 7:00 a.m. crews will be restoring the curbing and pavement that was removed on Pine Street, near Birchcliff Parkway, because of a water main break and gas leak, last week.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
WCAX
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 31st
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an incredibly busy week, from the high school playoffs to Fall and Winter sports at the college level. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. At number three, we start with girls soccer playdowns from last Tuesday. The Milton Yellow Jackets are still marching on in large part thanks to Holly McClellan. The Milton striker able to turn on one and blast it just under the bar to open the scoring...then she’d tack on another in very similar fashion just before the break. Jackets won that won 8-0, they play Mt. Abe in the semis Tuesday.
mynbc5.com
Sale of Jay Peak Resort officially closes
JAY, Vt. — The sale of Jay Peak Resort has officially closed. On Tuesday, Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts took ownership of the popular ski destination. It marks a fresh start for Jay Peak after years of controversy involving the EB 5 fraud scandal, as the resort’s previous owners face prison time.
WCAX
Missing Bethel teen found
ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a missing teen from Bethel has been found. The Vermont State Police say Olivia White, 13, left her home overnight and that her last known location was around 4 a.m. Thursday in Hancock. Police say White was found safe and unharmed in Rochester...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Town upgrading to LED streetlights
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh is upgrading to LED streetlights. Work to replace all streetlights with energy-saving fixtures began last week. The project is a partnership between the New York Power Authority and the town as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program. The goal is to replace at least 500,000 streetlights in the state with LED technology by 2025.
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System.
Curly Girl Pops Owner Launches Taíno Kitchen
Arealles Ortiz's rainbow umbrella and matching popsicles are a staple of summer farmers markets around Vermont. Now, the Curly Girl Pops owner is launching a pop-up and catering business to bring additional bright flavors to the state. With Taíno Kitchen, based at her Montpelier home, Ortiz will cook her family's...
mynbc5.com
Two water main breaks being fixed in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Barre residents could see an increase in discolored water or a lack of running water as the city works to fix two water main breaks that happened on Tuesday. The breaks occurred on Circle Street at Hale Street, with another on Summer Street at Keith Avenue.
