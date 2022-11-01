BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an incredibly busy week, from the high school playoffs to Fall and Winter sports at the college level. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. At number three, we start with girls soccer playdowns from last Tuesday. The Milton Yellow Jackets are still marching on in large part thanks to Holly McClellan. The Milton striker able to turn on one and blast it just under the bar to open the scoring...then she’d tack on another in very similar fashion just before the break. Jackets won that won 8-0, they play Mt. Abe in the semis Tuesday.

