Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, team announces
The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."
Celtics star has cryptic reaction to Ime Udoka-Nets rumors
One Boston Celtics star is reacting to the fresh mushroom cloud in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday after a 2-5 start to the season. In a fairly shocking twist, disgraced Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is now expected to be hired as Nash’s replacement in Brooklyn.
Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie
Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver critical of Kyrie Irving in statement
Kyrie Irving has yet to issue a clear apology after he supported a movie that contains antisemitic messages, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver is not happy with the Brooklyn Nets star. Irving last week tweeted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.” Rolling Stone wrote...
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Kyrie Irving, Antisemitism
The NBA commissioner said he was disappointed in Irving for not apologizing for his actions yet.
BBC
NBA: Brooklyn Nets fans wear 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts after Kyrie Irving tweet
Some fans wore 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts at the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers after Kyrie Irving was criticised for a social media post about a film featuring anti-Jewish tropes. The group was sat courtside at the Barclays Center in New York as Irving scored 26 points in a...
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Every NBA team has its own culture. On the other hand, not every culture is the same. Some teams just have a winning culture. Even when they’re rebuilding, it feels like they’re doing the right things to help their young players develop. When it comes time for them to contend, that always helps.
NBA Commissioner Says He's 'Disappointed' In Kyrie Irving's Non-Apology
Adam Silver criticized the Brooklyn Nets guard for his response after tweeting a link to "deeply offensive antisemitic material."
