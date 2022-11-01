ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

rolling out

Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie

Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Every NBA team has its own culture. On the other hand, not every culture is the same. Some teams just have a winning culture. Even when they’re rebuilding, it feels like they’re doing the right things to help their young players develop. When it comes time for them to contend, that always helps.
DALLAS, TX
TheConversationAU

Why Elon Musk’s first week as Twitter owner has users flocking elsewhere

It’s been a week since Elon Musk strode into the Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink, signalling his official takeover of the company. Having had some time to let the news of his US$44 billion (about A$70 billion) purchase “sink in”, Twitter users are now wondering what he’ll do with the platform. What’s Musk going to do with Twitter? After months of trying to walk away from his commitment to buy the platform, and just before entering what was looking to be a long, potentially embarrassing and costly court battle to enforce his original agreement, Twitter is now privately owned. If we wade through...

