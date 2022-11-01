Woman sought by police in $2K battery theft

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Norton police are hoping the public can help them identify a person of interest in connection with a reported theft.

More than $2,000 worth of 18-volt batteries were stolen from Ace Hardware on West Main Street on Oct. 22, according to police .

On Tuesday, police released a surveillance image of a woman who they want to question regarding the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 285-3300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwZwL_0iv3Qoro00
Courtesy: Norton Police Department
Comments / 6

