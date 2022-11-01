ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecentersquare.com

Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide

(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
Panhandle Post

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle...
OMAHA, NE
Salon

Dairy, drought and the drying of the American West

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When most Americans think of U.S. dairy, they picture cows roaming on the verdant pastures of Wisconsin. But in reality, they should replace that image with the tawny fields of California, the largest dairy producing state. California produces more milk and cheese than anywhere...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA awards $223 million to expand meat processing capacity

Trying to create “more, better and new markets” for U.S. producers, the Agriculture Department awarded a total of $223 million in grants, loans, and loan guarantees to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. Increased competition would support farmer income, said the USDA.
beefmagazine.com

Mexico combats food inflation; U.S. red meat may see competition

The Government of Mexico recently issued a decree reflecting an agreement with a number of private companies aimed at reducing prices for basic foods, including some pork and beef cuts. The decree includes an effort to attract additional suppliers to the Mexican market, building on a decision earlier this year to suspend duties on most imports of pork, beef and poultry.
Cleveland.com

Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Kitchn

More than 4,000 Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

After a massive recall of pork products last month, another brand of meat was recently flagged. AdvancePierre Foods, based in Oklahoma, just announced a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter, which may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company received complaints from restaurants after finding hard pieces of plastic in the product.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

3,300 hidden fungi coat soybean plants: New research explains significance

Septoria brown spot may be the common cold of soybean diseases, but that doesn't mean it's entirely benign. The ubiquitous fungal disease can cause 10 to 27% yield loss, according to University of Illinois research. For many farmers, the obvious response is to fight back with fungicide, but a new U of I study shows Septoria can actually increase after fungicide application.
Agriculture Online

Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite farmers balking at high prices

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday. Nutrien is increasing Canadian potash...
Agriculture Online

USDA: Corn harvest over 3/4 complete

The United States Department of Agriculture released its 31st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 30, 76% of...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Farmers say cover crops are on 40% of cropland

Cover crops are more popular than previously known, according to a USDA survey. Growers reported using cover crops on 40% of their cropland in 2021, suggesting a sizable increase from the 15.4 million acres of cover crops listed in the 2017 Census of Agriculture; the two dozen “principal crops” covered 317 million acres last year.
thecoinrise.com

McCain Foods Promotes Regenerative Farming With Metaverse Game

Canada-based multinational frozen food company McCain Foods has joined the list of companies and brands budding in the Metaverse ecosystem. The potato products producer has launched a metaverse game in collaboration with online game creation platform Roblox and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) cryptocurrency-themed fast food Bored & Hungry. Together,...
The Associated Press

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...

