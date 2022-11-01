To all you Trump lovers. If Donald Trump is innocent of all the multiple law suits pending, why is he trying to get them all thrown out? Why not go to court once and for all and prove you didn’t do any of these allegations? He won’t, you know why? Because he did them!
I was born when I was very young. And became a self-made millionaire when I won a tremendous suit from the doctor who assaulted me that day. He slapped me, right in front of my mother and a bunch of witnesses, a yuge crowd, it was a sacred number of nurses, doctors, and candy stripers...one was a real looker...if I was a few weeks older...no, probably not...would have sued me for alimony, can you imagine that, suing a baby for alimony? The slap was traumatic, right on the butt, no permission...And that was when I started the Metoo, did you know this, I put the Me in Metoo. I got bone spurs that day, and I couldn't fight against the British. Even though I knew more than the generals know... can you believe it? But I was still a stable genius...so I took my millions and turned those millions into different millions, I was like Harry Potter, except without the wand...and the glasses...and that owl, never got along with the birds...an eagle tried to attack me once...
the 🍊💩🤡spent 4 days a week golfing in Florida or new jersey 3 days a week meeting with criminal attorneys and still found time to watch fox news. he's still busy with golf and criminal attorneys. no time for anything else.
Comments / 42