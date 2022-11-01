Read full article on original website
How To Buy And Invest Cryptocurrency In Australia
Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. In October 2022, one Bitcoin was valued at AU$32,000. In October 2021, it was closer to AU$80,000. However, cryptocurrency is here to stay, and it’s becoming much more commonplace — many online stores now accept Bitcoin as a payment method. So, how do you...
Calls To Urgently Review Advice Boundary In TISA Stocks And Shares ISA Report
TISA has today launched a report produced by Oxera: “The keys to unlocking greater investment in Stocks and Shares ISAs.”. To address low engagement, the Government urgently needs to review the legislative framework around the prompts, nudges, alerts, and suggestions. Firms ought to be enabled to deliver personalised guidance that explains the risks of holding too much cash, encourages affected people to act and helps those people choose an appropriate investment.
Growing Crypto Crime Could Privatize Law Enforcement Efforts
The soaring adoption of cryptocurrencies and digital assets has led to an increasing number of related crimes, leaving law enforcement agencies puzzled and overwhelmed by digital criminals. Widespread crypto use has only given cyber criminals more room for illicit activity, costing innocent individuals millions, if not billions in losses and...
These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022
October was a good month for the crypto market, and one major reason for this was the absence of any wild market action last month. Most major cryptocurrencies exhibited a lack of volatility in October. Additionally, a pullback in U.S. Treasury bond yields in late October also contributed to the...
How An Ugly Yellowish Machine Minted Fortunes
Have you ever been lucky enough to own a “tipping point” stock?. They can create extreme sums of wealth in relatively short periods of time. The greatest tipping point stock in history handed early investors a 102,400% gain in 10 years. That turns every $1,000 invested into over $1 million.
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Basic Materials Stocks In October 2022
Basic materials, such as metal, concrete and chemicals, form the backbone of the global economy because every sector requires basic materials. Thus, basic materials stocks are a good addition to one’s portfolio, especially when the economy is growing. Basic materials stocks performed well last month. In fact, most basic...
How Shortcomings In Credit Scoring And Tax Processing Affect Consumers
There are nearly 50 million consumers in the U.S. without a firm credit score, leaving them financially fragile. Those same people are impacted by a massive IRS backlog of paper 1040s, leading to delayed tax returns. However, a few initiatives could help turn those circumstances around. Even if you generally...
3 Big Reasons Why Oil Stocks Are No Longer a Buy
Oil stocks have been one of the few bright spots in the S&P 500 (SPY), during the doom and gloom of the 2022 bear market. However, that party could soon...
Wait. You Mean Private Equity Can Be the Good Guys?
Private equity (PE) is the part of the investment world that everybody loves to demonize – except, of course, the people who work and invest in that sector, who typically do very well indeed. PE refers to the financial firms that buy and sell whole companies, often closing plants...
Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
Freshpet is working hard to improve profitability but it is proving to be a difficult task. A new CFO and other improvements should help greatly in 2023. The stock is at a multi-year low and analysts still think it’s a Buy. If you are wondering if the Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)...
The Standard Size of a Credit Card [Length, Width & Thickness]
You’re not alone if you’ve ever wondered how thick credit cards are. Many people are curious about the dimensions of these little plastic pieces that play a significant role in our financial lives. So, what is the thickness of a credit card?. The average credit card is only...
3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
Snap has rebounded more than 30% from its October 21st low. After a likely setback again in Q4, revenue growth is forecast to pick back up in 2023. Last quarter, daily active Snap users rose by 57 million. Snap’s next-generation user base will be impossible for advertisers to ignore.
The GDXJ Has a Choice: Rise With The S&P 500 Or Fall With Gold?
The S&P 500 is blooming, while gold cannot hide its weakness. Both have an impact on junior miners, but which lead will gold stocks follow?. It’s Fed decision day! Will the rally in stocks continue? Will miners follow stocks higher or gold lower? Charts provide hints. Let’s start with...
The Next High-Tech Tool for the Auto Aftermarket? Voice Assistants
In the early 1980s, we were first introduced to KITT (short for “Knight Industries Two Thousand”), an artificially-intelligent persona living inside an 1982 Pontiac Trans Am on the iconic American TV Show Knight Rider. While KITT was outfitted with a dizzying array of sensors and weapons, its most...
Brazil – Order And Progress
This article was originally distributed on the 28th of October 2022, before the conclusion of the 2022 Brazilian election on the 30th of October. Ordem e progresso is the motto that centres the Brazilian flag and a return to order and progress in Brazilian markets is something we anticipate. The final round of the Brazilian election will conclude on October 30th.
Eurizon The Globe: Inflation Crisis Priced In
The latest issue of ‘The Globe’, Eurizon’s monthly publication describing the Company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “Inflation crisis priced in.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. September data outlined further inflation growth in the Eurozone, with the headline index at...
The Shrinking Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club
Aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve has caused tech stocks to plummet back to Earth in 2022, and this has shaken up the membership of the trillion dollar market cap club. Here are the four current members of this exclusive club:. Company Sector Date Market Cap Hit $1T Market Cap...
Swiss minister: economic situation means difficult years ahead
ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The threat of recession in the euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a...
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
A showdown between two rail unions and rail companies could spell big trouble.
