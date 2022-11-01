Read full article on original website
Robert Matthews
5d ago
Why cry over spilled milk? You cheat, you have to pay the price. The families knew exactly what they did was wrong.
HueMan1911
4d ago
When you don’t do anything that could be questioned, you’ll never have to answer questions
Related
wach.com
High School Football First Round Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The first round of the SCHSL and SCISA playoffs is in the books! For full highlights of Friday's first round action, click on the video at the top of the page!. Watch "Sports Zone" with our WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm.
wach.com
WACH Fox Weather School goes to Center for Achievement in Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) — The 2nd and 4th graders at the Center for Achievement in Blythewood, SC had a great visit with Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Thursday. Josh was able to grab their attention with science experiments and cover several weather topics throughout the visit. These young scientists had...
WIS-TV
Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
wach.com
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
wach.com
Benedict beats Allen, completes first perfect regular season in program history
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) - For the first time ever, Benedict football finished off a perfect regular season Saturday. The Tigers' 54-21 win over neighbor rivals Allen capped off a 10-0, 7-0 season. The Tigers host the SIAC Championship Nov. 12 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium vs Tuskegee at 2 p.m....
wach.com
Gamecocks clinch bowl eligibility with win at Vanderbilt
(WACH) — South Carolina football earned that coveted sixth win on its second attempt Saturday, topping Vanderbilt on the road, 38-27. The Gamecocks are now 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the SEC which makes them eligible for a postseason bowl appearance for the second straight year under Head Coach Shane Beamer.
wach.com
Gamecocks claim SEC Tournament title win 1-0 win over Alabama
(WACH) — No. 13 South Carolina Women's Soccer is your 2022 SEC Tournament champion behind a 1-0 win over No. 3 Alabama. The Gamecocks found their lone goal in the 57th minute on a throw-in where Claire Griffiths picked out Cat Barry who flicked on to Brianna Behm for the finish.
WIS-TV
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A parent at the Bates Middle School in Sumter said their child had an undercooked burger in their lunch recently. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern is shared with other parents about lunches not being prepared properly. A photo taken of a...
WIS-TV
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Irmo High School were notified of an investigation into a suspicious social media post circulating online Wednesday. Dr. Kaaren Hampton, the principal of the school told families she’d been made aware of a situation involving a suspicious note written on a wall that was shared on social media.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
wach.com
Three Midlands school districts rank high in number of guns brought to school
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — It’s a crisis in the classroom, children bringing guns to school and putting your child’s safety at risk. Last year 168 guns were brought to schools throughout the state. “We try to do everything we can to keep our campuses safe,” said...
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
wach.com
Bombshell report on Richland Two details a 'dysfunctional' and 'hostile environment'
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The South Carolina Office of the State Inspector General (SIG) was tasked with investigating Richland School District Two after allegations of misconduct, possible mismanagement, and dozens of complaints from parents. Ultimately the Inspector General's Office concluded the district, "delivered quality public education to more than...
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
wach.com
Family and friends question death of woman at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC — Days, after a young woman died on the job at the PepsiCo Bottling Warehouse in Columbia, family, and friends, want to know why Robyn Lockett died while she was operating a forklift they claim she didn’t have a license for. Twenty-one-year-old Robyn Lockett was adored...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
