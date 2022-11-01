ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Denver Broncos Deal Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are not messing around. They added another star to a locker room full of them Tuesday, trading for Denver Broncos‘ pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Dolphins sent their last remaining 2023 first-round pick (which originally belonged to the...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Ronnie Rivers Waiver Wire Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?

Ronnie Rivers’ fantasy football value as a potential waiver wire option for Week 9 came to the fore when he got the start for the Los Angeles Rams last week. In what has been an underwhelming Rams’ backfield this season, does Rivers getting the start mean anything, and should fantasy managers invest in him on the Week 9 waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com

Gus Edwards Injury Update Week 9: Fantasy Implications for Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards appeared on the injury report in Week 9, much to the frustration of fantasy football managers. As he deals with the hamstring injury that he suffered last Thursday, can fantasy managers expect to have Edwards available this week, and what does his status mean for the fantasy value of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Is Isiah Pacheco a Player Fantasy Managers Should Add and Start in Week 9?

Coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs bye week, is Isiah Pacheco a player that fantasy football managers should be looking to add and start this week? After Pacheco started the Chiefs’ last game, the excitement for his ceiling is enticing, but are we at a point where fantasy managers can actually take action on that?
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

NFL OL Rankings Week 9: Why Don’t NFL Teams Trade For OL at the Deadline?

Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and so are our NFL OL rankings. No offensive linemen were included in the 2022 trade deadline extravaganza, and front five players never seem to get dealt at midseason. Let’s examine the dearth of OL trades and where offensive line-needy teams go from here before diving into our OL rankings and tiers.
profootballnetwork.com

Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Miami Dolphins’ Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Chubb doesn’t just have the Miami Dolphins thinking Super Bowl. It has them talking Super Bowl too — a remarkable reversal for a team that wouldn’t even breathe the word playoffs publicly in years past. “I...
profootballnetwork.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Others Rank?

Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 9.
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Texans vs. Eagles Top Lineup Includes…Quez Watkins?!

If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag: Max Duggan’s Pro Prospects, and Is Steele Chambers Entering the Draft?

With the college football and NFL seasons moving right along, on-field performances take center stage. As such, preseason perceptions are confirmed to be accurate or proven to be incorrect. With that comes plenty of NFL draft news and rumors, including NFL team needs coming into focus and prospects moving up and down draft boards.
