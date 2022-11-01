Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Forward Water Technologies Awarded CFIN Innovation Booster Grant in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $97,773 in matching funds as part of The Canadian Food Innovation Network's Innovation ("CFIN") Booster Program. Forward Water is developing an entirely...
Comments / 0