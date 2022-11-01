Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigar lounge at The District in Chesterfield is relocating to larger storefront
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — LIT Cigar Lounge last week announced it will be relocating to a larger space within The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. “I had always told my wife, ‘I want to open this little cigar shop,’” Bryan Snyder, who owns the establishment with...
Officials say they’re working to convince Emerson to stay in St. Louis
Economic development officials said late Monday they have started working with Emerson Electric to convince it to keep its headquarters in St. Louis after the Ferguson-based industrial giant announced earlier in the day it plans to sell its headquarters and consider sites both in St. Louis and elsewhere for its new home.
KSDK
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
Emerson Mulls Move From St. Louis in $14B Blackstone Deal
The Fortune 500 company has been headquartered in the city since 1890
Concerns over Coldwater Creek contamination affecting property values
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Concerns are growing over whether contamination at Coldwater Creek will impact property values. Also, will realtors have a hard time recruiting people to move into the area?. Some of the factors that can affect your home's value include the size of the property, the...
This St. Louis-area grocery store is getting a 'total store remodel'
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday that work is underway on a total store remodel of its Crestwood location. The Crestwood store, located at 9540 Watson Road, will receive several updates including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.
$1.7B NGA facility takes shape in north St. Louis, remains on schedule and on budget
ST. LOUIS — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the St. Louis NGA sent crews to process 60,000 drone images a day for information they used to give damage assessments, determine evacuation routes, and support life-saving missions. But this work came just weeks after their own brush with Mother Nature:...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.
Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
KMOV
Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
Development plan may displace Brentwood businesses
Brentwood business owners feared they would be forced to leave their area because of a $400 million development to revamp a section of Manchester Road.
Arch Apparel, Education Plus team up for shirt to help Central VPA
ST. LOUIS — There's a new way to show your support for Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Education Plus has partnered with Arch Apparel on a new T-shirt. It has "SLPS" for St. Louis Public Schools, on the front with a rose. On the back is a heart and logos from other area school districts.
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
St. Louis-based appliance parts distributor enters $10B pool market with acquisition
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Marcone, a Creve Coeur-based distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment, said it's entering the $10 billion pool and spa distribution market with an acquisition. The company said it has acquired Lenexa, Kansas-based Great Plains Supply Inc. and its affiliate Pool...
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
