News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
FITE Co-Founder Discusses GCW’s Move To Streaming
FITE+ recently made a huge splash by announcing signing deals to stream GCW and several other wrestling promotions. FITE co-founder Michael Weber recently spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s relationship with GCW and the move to streaming. You can check out some highlights from the...
Former WWE Developmental Talent Arrested After Wild Scene Unfolds
A former WWE developmental talent has been arrested. Kyle Rasmussen, who worked in FCW as Conrad Tanner, was arrested after a crazy incident this past Saturday. According to a report from the Detroit News, Rasmussen was arrested after he allegedly tried to take over the wheel of a truck that he was a passenger in.
Gia Miller Comments On Receiving Opportunities In Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
AEW Is Looking For A New Medical Coordinator, ROH Final Battle Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets for the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went on sale to the general public today. ROH Final Battle 2022 takes place on December 10th in Arlington, Texas. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. All Elite Wrestling has posted a new job listing for a new medical coordinator....
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/4/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener. – LA...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Atlantic City, NJ has 2,855 tickets out. There was a late surge in ticket sales this past week. Next week’s episode...
Nick Aldis: Bret Hart Pitched The Match vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
If you missed the WrestleWeen 2 event that took place over the weekend, you might not have seen that Nick Aldis prevailed over Davey Boy Smith, Jr. to capture the Stu Hart Heritage Championship. The match took place for the Dungeon Wrestling promotion. Aldis sat down to chat with ComicBook.com...
Creative Has Nothing: 10 Ideas for WWE NXT Roster
“Creative has nothing” is a phrase often used in sports entertainment when a wrestler is just lingering around with no direction. The idea is that the writing team simply has no plans for them, can’t think of any decent storylines or character arcs, and just decides to let them sit out for a while or wrestle matches with zero value to them, merely to do “anything at all” until they think of something else.
Steve Austin Open To The Idea Of Doing Another Match?
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. While speaking with GiveMeSport’s Louis...
Triple H Teases Jake Paul Appearing At WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Could Jake Paul be in the corner of his brother Logan at this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event? Don’t count it out according to Triple H. At Crown Jewel 2022, Logan Paul will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the YouTuber’s third official match in WWE.
Update On Katsuyori Shibata Wrestling For AEW, Who He Wants To Work With
Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise return to AEW television last night, following the All-Atlantic Championship match. Shibata confronted PAC, who was attempting to beat down Orange Cassidy following the title fight. Cassidy retained the title in last night’s match, setting up an All-Atlantic City Dream Match between himself and the...
Kamille Believes NWA Canceling All-Women’s PPV Overshadowed Her NWA 74 Match
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille battled Taya Valkyrie in the main event of NWA 74. During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Kamille discussed how she thought NWA deciding not to do another all-women’s PPV this year overshadowed her championship match with Valkyrie.
Bobby Lashley Says He Pitched A Storyline To Gain 70 Pounds Due To Depression
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley was a recent guest on the “Notsam Wrestling” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a pitch he once made to gain weight due to depression. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On pitching the weight gain storyline to...
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search From Africa
WWE will continue its quest to find stars from all over the globe. As part of their Q3 earnings call, co-CEO Nick Khan announced that, as part of the company’s international media expansion, they will be introducing “new, localized WWE content” starting with a talent search in Africa.
New Segment Announced For AEW Rampage, AEW To Debut In Fresno, CA
AEW wrestler Ricky Starks will be addressing the fans on Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Thursday that Starks will be cutting a promo on the show. They wrote,. “TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWRampage is LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City, NJ 10pm ET/9pm CT on...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For November 4, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for November 4, 2022!. No Disqualification Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. Morgan hits ObLIVion on Deville on a stack of chairs for the win. Winner: Liv Morgan. Megan Morant interviews Emma backstage, but is interrupted by Xia Li. Li pokes...
Semi-Final Impact X-Division Title Tournament Matches Set, KENTA To Make HOG Debut
The semi-final matches for the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Tournament have been announced after this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The updated brackets can be found below, as the tournament will conclude at the “Overdrive” pay-per-view event on November 18. Black Taurus vs. PJ Black.
