Local non-profit offering free Thanksgiving meals for residents

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Mission Center is having its annual Thanksgiving box meal to give residents who may need help getting food for Thanksgiving. Today was day one for people to sign up. They do have to show proof of residence and have a valid ID in order...
Midland Health hosting Find a Job Friday

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health is hosting Find a Job Fridays the first Friday of every month. These events will allow any candidates interested in a position with Midland Health to talk to a recruiter and go through a pre-screening process. Events will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. in...
Midland Memorial Hospital gets Ronald McDonald family room

MIDLAND, Texas — The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ronald McDonald family room took place Thursday. With this, Midland Memorial Hospital has a new space for families with children in the hospital to unwind while only being a heartbeat away from their child. “You have a...
Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The 39th Annual Merry Marketplace is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum. This event, run by the Junior League of Odessa, will run Nov. 3-6. 2022's theme is "Sparkle and Shine it's Christmas Time!" Funds raised by the marketplace will be put back into the...
RIP These Restaurants That Are No Longer In Midland-Odessa!

I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
Midland resident offers help toward Andrews family

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, we covered a story on a family that lost their home after a fire in Andrews. Now, a Midland resident, wants to help this family get back on their feet by donating home essentials. Midland resident, Jose Rivera, says he always loves to help whenever...
Construction on Loop 250 and 191 will continue for another year

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland city councilman Dan Corrales gave an update on the construction project on Loop 250 and 191. “So initially it was a two-year project, 18 months to two years. It started in January of this year and with some of the problems that they’ve had with utilities and design it’s taking a little bit longer but it’s still-right now they’re estimating another year at the very least,” Corrales said.
Treats on the Streets

The Odessa Police Department was among the many businesses that participated in last night's Treats on The Streets. There were lots of people dressed up for trick-or-treating. We especially enjoy seeing the cop costumes!
Odessa neighbors concerned about rooftop runners

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Odessa’s Lakeside Drive, neighbors say kids are getting up on the roofs and running from house to house. Many are worried that someone could get seriously hurt or worse. “My biggest concern is the safety of these kids. Kids are going to be kids and do these kind of things, […]
7 teen approved party ideas in Midland, Odessa

(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
Here's how you can help keep seniors warm this winter

MIDLAND, Texas — Focused Care at Hogan Park in Midland is asking for donations from the community for winter clothes as the holiday season approaches. Any and all donations are welcome but specific items such as winter clothes, blankets and hats would be appreciated. Life enrichment director Jayden Knapp...
Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Ollie is a five month old domestic short hair. He was taken to MHC by another local rescue that saves stray kittens from the community. This little guy has been in a...
Being a Mascot: Where everyday is Halloween

MIDLAND, Texas — Monday is Halloween: the day where you can dress up as anything you want: a ghost, a clown, an alien, maybe even a ranger. If you’re lucky, you get to dress up like your favorite character every day, just like Rowdy and Roxy, the riotous mascots of the Greenwood Rangers.
