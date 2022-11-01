Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing about D'Andre Swift
It might be time for the Detroit Lions to find a new lead running back.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Palmer looking close to a must-start in Week 9
Things are not looking good for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps. Mike Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and Keenan Allen's hamstring injury somehow got worse on his bye week. It's a borderline disaster for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, but it's also a major opportunity for Josh Palmer in Week 9.
John Franklin-Myers comes with fighting words on Bills QB Josh Allen
Sunday’s battle between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium is already interesting enough as a historical rivalry that is getting some added fuel thanks to some fighting words between players and one player that has gone right after the face of the Bills is Jets DE John Franklin-Myers.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 9 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins
As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
thecomeback.com
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement
With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
profootballnetwork.com
Miami Dolphins’ Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Chubb doesn’t just have the Miami Dolphins thinking Super Bowl. It has them talking Super Bowl too — a remarkable reversal for a team that wouldn’t even breathe the word playoffs publicly in years past. “I...
atozsports.com
The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here
The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
profootballnetwork.com
How Long Is Calvin Ridley Out? Suspension Timeline, Return Date, and More on Jaguars Wide Receiver
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended in March of 2022. The penalty was punishment for an incident stemming from a stretch of five days in November of 2021 in which the star wideout gambled on NFL games. When is Ridley expected to return, and what are the ramifications of his trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
