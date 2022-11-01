ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
ClutchPoints

Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins

As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
thecomeback.com

Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement

With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
profootballnetwork.com

Miami Dolphins’ Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Chubb doesn’t just have the Miami Dolphins thinking Super Bowl. It has them talking Super Bowl too — a remarkable reversal for a team that wouldn’t even breathe the word playoffs publicly in years past. “I...
atozsports.com

The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here

The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
BUFFALO, NY
profootballnetwork.com

How Long Is Calvin Ridley Out? Suspension Timeline, Return Date, and More on Jaguars Wide Receiver

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended in March of 2022. The penalty was punishment for an incident stemming from a stretch of five days in November of 2021 in which the star wideout gambled on NFL games. When is Ridley expected to return, and what are the ramifications of his trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
JACKSONVILLE, FL

