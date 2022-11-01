Lusine, the 197-foot custom displacement yacht built by Heesen, is a bittersweet boat. It has an out-of-this-world interior containing more than 180 rare materials, including an intergalactic slice of a meteorite. But the owner, who relished the chance to specify every detail, passed away just one week before the yacht was launched. He never saw his dreamboat. Delivered in February 2022, Lusine’s four-year build continued throughout the pandemic. The one fly in the Covid ointment was the owner’s inability to travel from his home in the Middle East, which ruled out visits to Heesen’s facility in The Netherlands. He was highly...

